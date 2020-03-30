LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the filing deadline for state and city taxes to July.
She signed Executive Order 2020-26 (COVID-19) on Friday.
The order reads, in part:
"To protect the public health of this state and to provide essential relief to Michigan taxpayers during this unprecedented state of emergency, it is reasonable and necessary to temporarily suspend certain rules and procedures so as to automatically extend to July 2020 certain deadlines for filing and paying state and city income taxes in Michigan.
"This temporary relief comports with the filing and payment extensions the Internal Revenue Service has provided to federal taxpayers, and it will help Michiganders, as well as their state and local governments, focus their resources and efforts as fully as possible on the immediate and steep demands created by this pandemic."
The order states that a state income tax return or payment otherwise due on April 15, 2020 will instead be due on July 15, 2020.
It states a state income tax return or payment otherwise due on April 30, 2020 will instead be due on July 31, 2020.
The order states that city income tax return, payments and extension payments likewise are extended.
The Michigan deadline extensions are automatic. Taxpayers don't need to file any additional forms or call the Michigan Department of Treasury to qualify.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced March 20 that the federal income tax filing date had been moved from April 15 to July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.