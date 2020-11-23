TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan health officials are turning to smartphones to lay the groundwork for COVID-19 contact tracing investigations.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Benzie Leelanau District Health Department rolled out this week an emailed survey it will send out to patients in its jurisdiction who test positive for COVID-19. The Patient Education Genius (PEG) tool offered through Michigan developer CoherentRX will ask positive patients demographic questions and where they’ve been before health officials will attempt to call them regarding a contact tracing investigation.
It comes as rising COVID-19 case rates promoted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to notify each of the state’s health departments to prioritize case investigations of the most vulnerable.
The new guidelines recommend health departments to entrust most 30- to 50-year-old adults to notify their close contacts by themselves.
Health Officer Lisa Peacock compared the tool to a health history form you’d fill out before seeing a doctor. She said one part of the process is not replacing the whole process.
“The tool includes a link to a case investigation form which includes all of the questions that are required,” Peacock said. “It’s a standardized form that is entered into the state database so it follows exactly the fields that are in the state database. That represents all of the information that we need for our case investigation.”
The form is not a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the health department said. The survey only asks for information allowable under it and the Public Health Code — demographics, symptoms, occupation, attendance at public events or gatherings, and people with whom they may have been in close contact.
The survey does not gather any private information like social security numbers, passwords, or banking details.
“The rest of the investigation still happens the same way,” Peacock said. “We review every single one of those forms. If there is any information that is unclear and we need to ask any clarifying questions, then we make the phone call to do that.”
State’s app garners 300k downloads
For a little over a week the state has launched the MI COVID Alert mobile application based on the application programming interface framework developed jointly between Google and Apple.
It uses the same software underpinning applications in other countries and states, like Australia (COVID Safe), Rhode Island (Crush COVID RI), Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota (Care19 Diary), Alabama (GuideSafe) and Virginia (COVIDWISE).
The app works by using low-energy Bluetooth “shakes” that exchange randomized IDs with other phone users that have the app and are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes in a day.
Michigan State University Communications Professor Shawn Turner, who took the lead for the app’s pilot at MSU, explained this process in layman’s terms:
“If I’ve got it on my phone and I’m moving around town, it’s looking for other versions of itself. When it finds another version of itself and says ‘Hey I see you, do you see me?’ and Apple will say ‘Yeah I see you, do you see me?’ and they’ll go back and forth like that until we have been within close proximity to each other for 15 minutes.
“Then my app will say to your app ‘Hey it’s been 15 minutes, I’m going to give you my unique number, you give me your unique number’ and they trade those numbers.”
If a user tests positive for the disease, MDHHS or a local health department can issue a pin a user can input into the app that would notify the random IDs it has stored that someone they’ve been around tested positive for the disease.
Turner said the app has been downloaded 300,000 times since its launch on the app store, after an estimated 46,000 students of MSU and Ingham County residents participated in the pilot. Among those users, 27 codes were issued to users of the app that tested positive and 19 users inputted those codes into the system.
He did not have any data on if any users were notified through the app because the the app is designed to keep all that information anonymous.
“People are definitely using the app and they are sharing the information,” Turner said. “When we said that ‘this app didn’t know who you were, didn’t care who you were, and didn’t know where you were you were’ we wanted to be absolutely sure that was the case.”
In September Apple and Google built COVID-19 exposure notifications into iOS 13.7 and Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher. On an iPhone these settings are visible by navigating through “settings” to “exposure notifications,” but it requires both an opt-in and an app to make it functional.
Downloading an app like MI COVID ALERT declares a region and notifies the operating system when its user tested positive for the disease.
“iOS developed the exposure notification system and lots of people have that on their phone,” Turner said. “If they don’t have an app in their state, it doesn’t do anything. It won’t work at all.”
Big tech advocates say COVID-19 apps could be effective, but only if they are used widely.
An Oxford University study estimated the total number of COVID-19 deaths could be reduced if just 15 percent of a population downloaded an exposure notification app. If 75 percent of a population used an app, the research says new infections and hospitalizations could plummet.
“The potential overall effect of digital exposure notification seems to be greater than even optimal levels of manual contact tracing, likely because of its ability to scale and better identify random interactions,” the research authored by Matthew Abueg said.
The largest known use of an exposure app so far is in Australia’s COVIDSafe app, where a AU$70 million marketing campaign ($51 million USD) resulted in seven million downloads.
After 27,500 new cases, it was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald in late October to identify 17 contacts not already found by contact tracing teams around the country.
MI COVID Alert is available for free in the App Store and Google Play.