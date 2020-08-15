LANSING — A northern Michigan cherry farm is taking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to court.
According to court records, Smeltzer Orchards in Frankfort and True Blue Berry Management in Grand Junction, are named plaintiffs on a lawsuit seeking an injunction on an MDHHS emergency order that required the COVID-19 testing of H-2A migrant workers.
In the two weeks since the order was signed, the emergency order has come under fire from many in the agricultural community, including some in northern Michigan. The order required all farms to have a plan in place by Monday to test all workers — an act the group of farmers argues is a violation of civil rights.
The Michigan Farm Bureau, which is not a party on the lawsuit, fully supported the farmers.
“The order clearly targets the Latino community, and the state has been really clear that they’ve singled out this minority class,” Farm Bureau Attorney Allison Eicher said in a statement. “No other group in the state is subject to mandatory testing for work except for nursing home workers.”
Eicher said in the statement that the two groups have been treated significantly differently in COVID-19 regulations.
“If the nursing home worker chooses not to be tested, they still get to go to work; they just can’t interact with patients,” Eicher said. “If a farmworker chooses not to be tested, they don’t get to work until they can provide a negative test. That’s what is so shocking to the industry — it’s just a blatant targeting of migrant farmworkers.”
Rob Anderson, Manager of State and Government Relations for the Farm Bureau, said its involvement in the issue came from concerns from farmers who voiced concerns over the order to them.
“It’s our hope that the court will see that this is as discriminatory, and that they will intervene and agree that this shouldn’t target one racial class of people,” Anderson said. “It’s our hope that they will tell the state that it’s OK to go ahead and address COVID-19 concerns, but that you have to do so in a way that doesn’t violate the constitutional rights of one class of workers.”
MDHHS on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, calling the claims “meritless” and “an unfortunate use of valuable time in a difficult period.”
Tim Brian, President of Smeltzer Orchards, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
Area outbreaks
MDHHS spokesperson Bob Wheaton said in an email that, for the week that ended July 31 there were three new COVID-19 outbreaks in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region (MERC Region 6) in agricultural, migrant camp or food processing settings.
Three outbreaks in one week is significant, Wheaton said. It amounts to about a third of all agricultural/migrant/food processing outbreaks for the entire state in that same period.
“It’s our job to do all we can to save lives while also honoring the important work of Michigan’s farms and farmers,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said during an Aug. 7 call with the Record-Eagle.
“We know that many farmers are doing the right thing, and trying to do the right thing, and do everything they can to protect their workers, and we wanted to put in place a sensible uniform standard that would protect as many workers as we could.”
When asked about the impact of the order with the cherry growing season mostly passed, Gordon said the order still has time to impact the fall apple growing season.
Some cherry growers in the northern region didn’t think the same way.
Compliance
Nels Veliquette of Cherry Ke, in Traverse City, submitted his plan of action by the Monday deadline, in compliance with the order. The tests will be conducted next week and results are expected in five to six days.
That’s a little too late for his farm, he said. His workers will be getting ready to go home by the time the tests return.
Should a positive test return prior to a worker of his preparing for an international travel, he thought that could put workers in a difficult situation.
“Cherry season’s over. We’re fulfilling all the contracts and we’re getting everything cleaned up and everything put away,” Veliquette said. “Most of my guys will be back home in Mexico by the end of the month.”
Anderson said the Farm Bureau is concerned about workers who may not feel comfortable with being tested. Those workers may have disruptions in living arrangements or even their jobs should they not want to be tested for the virus.
“We think that it unfairly targets them,” Anderson said. “It puts them in a situation, if they are uncomfortable and don’t want to go through testing, then they’re not going to be allowed to work and that forces them to be moved into housing which disrupts their living accommodations.”
Responsibility
Isaiah Wunsch, CEO of Third Coast Fruit Company and owner of Wunsch Farms in Traverse City said his team members felt a bit uncomfortable that their employer had the responsibility to test for a particular disease. Imposing a mandatory test on seasonal workers is not a responsibility he normally has.
But he viewed the order, while unpopular, as simply keeping his workers safe.
“I think we always have to be cautious in agriculture about regulations by folks who might not necessarily understand the needs or complexity of our industries,” Wunsch said. “It’s evident to me that we have an issue with this disease in our industry. Getting it contained and under control, while it’s uncomfortable, I think it’s necessary.”
Veliquette said some of the COVID-19 mitigation requirements related to the agricultural industry haven’t truly been able to grasp the work farmers have been doing for decades. That includes the cleaning of equipment, which he said was standard practice before the pandemic.
Naturally he thinks people will interpret the order as if they weren’t.
“The way I would describe it as incredulous,” Veliquette said. “It really doesn’t recognize what we have already been doing to follow CDC guidelines, to follow any of the other guidelines that have been handed down by the local health departments, right on up to the national level.”
He thought the order was a publicity stunt to gain national attention on protections for agricultural workers more than it was to provide worker protections. The order was announced the week leading up to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s decision on a running mate.
Veliquette said growers didn’t really have a chance to voice their opinions on the order while it was discussed on conference calls.
“If they really wanted to help us, instead of threatening us with enforcement … send us the trucks and the trailers to house people, the technicians and the tests,” Veliquette said.
