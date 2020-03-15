LANSING — The number of presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan rose by 20 Sunday, ratcheting the statewide total to 53, all downstate.
Cases were announced Sunday night in Washtenaw County, Detroit, Oakland County, Kent County, Wayne County, Ottawa County, Macomb County and St. Clair County. A child was among cases announced Oakland County.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
Whitmer also announced the Michigan Gaming Control Board is working to temporary close casinos it oversees in the state to slow the spread of the virus.
“There is a lot of close contact in a casino,” Whitmer said. “I think that’s why they are front and center in a lot of conversations that are happening across the country.”
Turtle Creek Casino issued a statement Friday that ensured the casino and hotel remain open with extensive sanitation procedures in place. The casino limited breakfast, lunch and dinner options to “The Deli” with valet service unavailable. All live entertainment has been canceled through March.
When asked if bars and restaurants will be ordered to close, similar to statewide measures in Illinois and Ohio, Whitmer said that she was not making any announcements at this time.
“We’re clearly watching and communicating with my colleagues across the country,” Whitmer said. “I’ve been on the phone with a number of governors on both sides of the isle and I think that it’s really important that we are moving quickly but also doing it with real robust debates and making informed decisions.”
The CDC issued new recommendations Sunday that discouraged gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operations of education or business.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers was included on a conference call with Whitmer late Sunday evening. In a Facebook post Carruthers wrote that “it is recommended that all public meetings be canceled.”
When reached Sunday evening, Carruthers said the city commission meeting scheduled for Monday evening would go ahead as planned. Carruthers added that that decision is in the hands of other commissioners.
Whitmer is expected to make a decision about recommendations for hospitality businesses by noon Monday.
