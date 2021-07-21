TRAVERSE CITY — For the third time, COVID-19 relief money is coming to friendly skies.
President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act — signed into law March 11 — includes $8 billion dollars for airports this summer. In Michigan, 94 airports are eligible for various amounts of money — depending on size and annual passenger boardings.
“The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a June 22 press release. “These grants are part of the administration’s commitment to build back a better and safer transportation system throughout our country.”
Travel and tourism in 2019 contributed more than $1.1 trillion to the USA’s GDP with around 80 million international tourists. Fast forward a year however, and both those numbers have plummeted. While the travel industry recovers, airport administrations welcome the aid.
Cherry Capital Airport is considered primary commercial service and is set to receive about $4 million — the largest allocation in mid- and northern Michigan. Airports like Cherry Capital — with more than 10,000 annual passenger boardings — will share in nearly $6.5 billion of the total $8 billion according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“It allows us to stay financially healthy versus depleting our cash reserves,” Cherry Capital Airport director Kevin Klein said. “As we weather the pandemic, this money allows us to operate without coming to the local taxpayer.”
Klein said part of the money must be used to finance general operations, maintenance, and day-to-day functions of the airport. The other part of the grant provides relief to airport concessioners, gift shops, cafes, car rentals and parking lots.
To distribute these funds, the FAA acts as a middleman.
It will write grants to all airports that are part of the national airport system, including all commercial service airports, reliever airports, and some public-owned airports.
The amount of money an airport receives depends on the criteria laid down by the FAA. While the grant money includes guidelines on how money will be spent, the results look different from airport to airport.
MBS International Airport in Freeland is set to receive more than $2 million, according to a report provided by the FAA.
Director James Canders said much of the money will be used to pay staff members and finance small renovations.
He said it’s still hard to calculate the total loss of business in the past year.
“Once business travel ceased in the region, we lost most of our patronage,” Canders said. “Going back to February of 2020, we just saw every month — negative numbers for passenger traffic.”
Non-primary commercial service and general aviation airports will share $100 million of the total FAA grant money. The Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport, for example, will only receive about $32,000.
Regardless, airport manager Bill Brickner says the money will go a long way for small airports.
“Out of the 200-and-some general aviation airports in the state of Michigan, only a couple of them are self-sufficient,” Brickner said. “So that money goes in aiding the amount of money that we have into snow plowing, the amount of money that we have in the maintenance and upkeep of the airport.”
Former President Donald Trump’s CARES Act — passed in March 2020 — was the first to provide federal aid to airports during the pandemic. He did it again when he signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill into law before he left office.
Domestic travel is once again part of everyday life for vaccinated people. About 62% of Americans feel comfortable taking a vacation, and more than 47 million Americans planned to travel over the July 4th holiday according to The U.S. Travel Association’s June report.
However, both Canders and Klein said even after international travel is fully open, it will take time for the travel industry to fully recover.
“Just because we’re up now doesn’t mean we’ve returned,” Klein said. “We’re looking at 2023 for our return to normal. We have some ups and downs to go.”