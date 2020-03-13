EAST LANSING — Coronavirus wiped out all high school sports in Michigan through April 5.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association directed all member schools to suspend activities in all sports starting Monday through at least April 5.
The postponement of the spring season — or even preparations for it — comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that all schools close for the next three weeks in order to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Activities halted include practices, scrimmages and competitions/games, as well as strength training, conditioning and any other organized sessions and activities in all MHSAA in-season and out-of-season sports.
The MHSAA on Thursday called off its winter sports tournaments that hadn't already finished, putting a "pause" on the postseasons for boys and girls basketball, hockey, swimming and gymnastics.
“By suspending all sports activities for the next three weeks, we are taking an additional step to maintain safety and minimize risk first, and also keep a level playing field for our schools and teams during this time of uncertainty,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said Friday in a press release. “A number of schools across the state already were making this decision, and setting this as the standard across our membership is appropriate especially given the quick pace with which this situation is continuing to evolve. Given the rapid, fast-moving and unprecedented events of this week, the MHSAA will use the time during this all-sport suspension of activities to evaluate all options and next steps which will be shared with schools in a timely manner.”
Traverse City St. Francis center Kam Schaub's team had already fell in districts, and the senior said she couldn't imagine the feeling of players one squads still alive in the playoffs that are now in limbo.
"It's super unfortunate for players still in the tournament," Schaub said. "They don't get that opportunity. It was a bummer to lose in the tournament. It would have been nice to have it not end in a loss, but having the chaos at the end, it's actually kind of nice to have the closure of losing."
