EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association will move forward with fall high school sports as originally scheduled — at least for now.
But the statement released Friday also provides contingency plans that include the postponement of the fall sports season by a few weeks; a start, pause and restart approach or the possibility of fall sports happening in full next spring.
“We wanted to try and give some ADs, schools and coaches some ideas of what we’re thinking at this point in time,” MHSAA assistant director Cody Inglis said. “At this point in time we are going to play fall sports in the fall as scheduled. That’s our desire, our hope and our plans right now.”
Friday’s statement denounced Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendation of swapping of fall and spring sports along with moving all low-risk sports to the fall, citing a disdain for making student choose between sports they previously played.
The guidance is a prerequisite to a July 29 meeting that will provide more decisions and clarity on what sports will look like in the fall. As of Friday, the fall sports season is set to start for football on Aug. 10 and the remaining sports will begin practice on Aug. 12.
Brad Fischer, athletic director at Bellaire High School, was pleased with the MHSAA’s decision to eliminate the possibility of a full swap of seasons and said they are doing just as he had hoped.
“My biggest concern was if they were to flip-flop seasons is the real potential of spring sports missing their season in back-to-back years,” Fischer said. “I am really happy with them taking this approach and we understand that it is always in flux.”
Other states such as New Mexico and Virginia have already announced plans to eliminate football this fall and move it to the spring season, but MHSAA has left all options on the table until things change.
Traverse City Central athletic director Zac Stevenson was in agreement with Fischer and the MHSAA’s guidelines, staying cautiously optimistic that fall sports can go on as planned.
“I think it’s important that we do everything to at least exhaust all the possibilities,” Stevenson said. “I like that the MHSAA is looking at various models that if there is a postponement or cancellation this fall how do we still provide that opportunity for those fall athletes somewhere further down the line.”
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the statement the plan is for “Fall in the Fall, starting on time.”
Inglis said Gov. Whitmer gave the MHSAA the ability to adapt their plans as the pandemic progresses, and they are taking full advantage of that opportunity as responsibly as possible.
The statement outlines steps the MHSAA may take, including possibly postponing some or all fall sports, depending on risk. Low-risk sports such as golf could start, but high-risk ones such as football may be delayed till later in the school year. If all fall sports are suspended, they will be reconfigured so that winter sports start in November and others possibly bleed into next summer.
New York’s plan announced Thursday a detailed modified schedule should fall sports be suspended, but Inglis said the MHSAA left those areas of their plan “purposely vague” because they expect constant changes over the coming months.
Chris Hathaway, father to two college and one high school athlete at Traverse City St. Francis, is happy that the MHSAA isn’t ”dragging its feet” like other states and is ready to get the show on the road.
“I don’t think there’s any difference between starting now rather than later on,” Hathaway said. “Now is as good a time as any to start.”
There is still a lot of unknown with the novel coronavirus and the MHSAA says they will continue to follow the guidance of doctors and government officials as time goes on.
“If we take a step backward in phases, or the state doesn’t follow through with some of the mandates that are out there, I think all of those things will delay or hurt the start of school sports,” Inglis said. “The things we are doing right now are going to determine whether or not we have sports. Bottom line is that the next couple of weeks are going to be key in terms of everyday cases and how those rise or fall.”
With the question of in-person classes returning still looming, the MHSAA has already been approved to allow athletic participation in the event that classes in a given district are online-only.
Guidelines already in place since players and teams could return to practice in early June include pre-competition screening protocols, which will extend into the fall seasons. Daily temperature checks and questionnaires are already part of the routine.
“We are getting good practice for what the fall may look like — when you think about our screening techniques, the kids are used to it,” Stevenson said. “That’s only going to benefit the return to school in the fall.”
While screening protocols are in place, Inglis said the MHSAA was not prepared to comment on the possibility of testing athletes for COVID-19 prior to competition. The focus for the next couple of weeks for the MHSAA is to finalize return guidance for schools to give them an idea of what each sport will have to look like to be played. They will also be discussing the fate of their state-wide tournaments and championships. New York’s plan canceled fall sports championships.
The MHSAA Executive Board reconvenes July 29 to further decide the fate of fall sports but a stark reminder is still needed, Inglis said.
“Every day is critical to the resumption of sports,” Inglis said. “Every day can determine good or bad, whether we resume on time or even with a delay, and even once we get there it is the same thing.
“It is ... until it isn’t.“
