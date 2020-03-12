TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has limited attendance to the next two days' basketball playoff games to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.
The actions come as the country tries to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
The governing body of Michigan high school sports issued a statement Thursday morning outlining protocols for attendance at Thursday night's girls basketball regional championships and Friday's boys basketball district finals, as well as postseason play in various other sports.
"Usually the district finals are pretty wild and loud and crazy, so it'll feel weird, that's for sure," said Glen Lake basketball coach Rich Ruelas, whose team faces Traverse City St. Francis in Mancelona on Friday. "We had some of those dog days of winter games where you could hear a pin drop. It's weird. We like the (crowd) energy, that's for sure, but we'll just have to adjust."
Thursday's girls basketball regionals feature five area teams. Cadillac faces Sault Ste. Marie in Gaylord, Glen Lake takes on Manton in Grayling, Charlevoix is opposed by Ishpeming Westwood at Sault Ste. Marie — all three games start at 7 p.m. — and Bellaire heads to Traverse City Central to meet McBain Northern Michigan Christian at 6 p.m.
Friday's boys basketball district finals involve even more local schools.
TC Central hosts Marquette, Boyne City plays Kingsley at Grayling, Cadillac hosts Ludington, Manton faces McBain in Lake City, TC St. Francis and Glen Lake battle in Mancelona, East Jordan hosts Charlevoix, Leland plays Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, Ellsworth travels to Gaylord St. Mary and Brethren hosts Frankfort.
Other MHSAA events this week include the hockey final four, girls gymnastics state finals and boys swimming championships. No spectators will be allowed for swimming, while hockey has the same limitations as basketball. The same requirements to attend the March 13 gymnastics events are in place, while no spectators are allowed for the March 14 final day.
Credentialed media will be allowed to attend events for the remainder of the winter season.
Bands, cheerleaders and gatherings in parking lots or elsewhere on-site will not be allowed. Restrictions on noisemakers will continue.
For those allowed to be present, there will be no attendance charged at any of the events. Online ticket sales stopped, and all tickets previously purchased are voided and will be fully refunded, the statement reads.
Another MHSAA update is slated for 2 p.m. Thursday, with another March 16 to address the remainder of the girls and boys basketball tournaments. Updates will be posted to the MHSAA website at https://www.mhsaa.com/coronavirus.
