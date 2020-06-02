EAST LANSING — Teams and coaches are already exploring options.
Doug Periard just wants to finish driver’s ed class, man.
The last two days, big news on the COVID-19 front interrupted Periard’s Zoom classes from his kitchen, although the Suttons Bay athletic director isn’t upset about either one.
Monday’s class speed bump was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s big announcement withdrawing the state’s ‘Safer-at-Home’ order. Tuesday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association responded by relaxing restrictions on high school athletic activities.
“I’m just excited that we’re looking at something coming down the road,” Periard said while showing a video during the driver’s education class. “We knew how we can do it from the things released last week, and now we know the when.”
There’s already talk among coaches of conducting all-star high school events such as baseball, softball and soccer games later in the summer.
Schools can now begin summer sports activities as long as the district declares school facilities open to students and staff and that school’s academic year has ended. Winter and spring sports halted April 3 to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
Competition is not yet allowed because athletes must continue to follow social distancing.
The MHSAA’s updated four-page guidance document allows for outdoor activities in groups of 100 or less, with physical distancing. Indoor facilities such as weight rooms, gyms and wrestling rooms remain closed. The Governor’s actions effectively moved the MHSAA’s guidance to Step 2 of its three-step plan to reopen high school sports for outdoor activities, although indoor gatherings remain at Step 1.
That frees up teams to begin summer workouts, with numerous precautions to be observed, of course. MHSAA out-of-season summer coaching regulations also apply as normal, meaning any practices or workouts cannot be mandatory and can’t be a basis of team selections.
Locker rooms remain off limits and teams cannot share equipment during any activities. The MHSAA also recommends that all coaches and students be screened daily for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 — including a temperature check — and to observe local guidelines for cloth face coverings outside of sports with high aerobic activity such as cross country or swimming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.