TRAVERSE CITY — High school athletes, coaches and administrators are left with their heads spinning following the extension of the latest COVID-19 shutdown.
Each time coronavirus cases spike, a waiting game starts between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Governor’s office and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The latest shutdown comes at the expense of the conclusion of three fall sports — football, volleyball and swimming and diving.
The MHSAA’s Representative Council met Wednesday to lay out the newest details of the latest order from MDHHS. No decisions on the future were made Wednesday and the meeting was purely informational, according to Council member and Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar.
The Council joined the MHSAA expressing confusion over the dismissal of its plan provided to the state at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We teach a lot of life lessons in sports, but this one’s even getting hard for the adults who know the whos, whats, wheres and whys to understand,” Leinaar said. “We were able to do it for eight weeks, but we can’t go three more?”
The Rep Council is slated to meet again Dec. 16 to further formulate plans for when school sports are allowed to resume.
The original plan laid out by the MHSAA would have resumed practice Wednesday and competition next Tuesday. Local football coaches who remain in the playoffs are split on the possibility of a spring conclusion.
“It’s tough not to finish the season,” Suttons Bay head football coach Garrick Opie said. “But I think there’s a bigger picture here that we really have to be conscious of and I think that being responsible and trying to take safety precautions at an unprecedented time like this is what we should do.”
Opie said he prepared his team for this possibility all season long, and the Norsemen embraced it. If the last football game has already been played, the Norsemen have to be content with their undefeated season and regional title, according to Opie.
The same can’t be said for Johannesburg-Lewiston and coach Joe Smokevitch, who said the prospect of restarting in several months is “crazy,” but seems par for the course in 2020.
Leinaar said the Rep Council still has hopes of finishing the volleyball and swimming and diving playoffs sometime in the near future. Each of those sports only need a few days to finish. Football, on the other hand, needs at least three weeks. That leaves out the possibility of finishing the season in 2020.
Michigan is the only state out of 34 who played high school football this fall that did not finish its season in 2020.
“That’s kind of shocking that 34 other states were able to finish the season and to date we haven’t been,” Leinaar said. “It’s hard to explain to a youngster that your AD and coaches are saying no because they are following the rules and you look at the state next door and they are playing.”
Winter sports restart dates are still intact from the previous orders, but Leinaar worries that this may further impact those seasons.
Teams who remain in the playoffs still hold out hope for a fall sports finish, even if it comes in 2021.
“We just want a chance to finish,” Smokevitch said. “I’m sure we’ll see something — what it looks like, who knows? — but fingers crossed we get a chance to finish.”