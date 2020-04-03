TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan School School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports, as well as the remainder of winter tournaments that had not been completed.
“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a press release. "We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Governor Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state. We understand as much as anyone how much school sports mean to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes for finishing Winter and Spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right.
“For now, we cannot state strongly enough that all students, staffs and others follow the guidelines established to slow the spread of this virus — we all must do our part.”
Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association executive director Karen Leinaar, the athletic director at Bear Lake, issued a press release five minutes after the MHSAA's backing the decision.
Some tournaments hadn't finished when things began shutting down March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus spread, including boys basketball, girls basketball, hockey, gymnastics and swimming.
No champions will be awarded in those sports for 2019-20. Championships won at earlier rounds of those tournaments (districts and regionals) will continue to stand.
This will be the first school year without MHSAA finals played in multiple sports since 1942-43, when World War II led to the elimination of championships in most sports.
The MHSAA on March 12 suspended its girls and boys basketball, girls gymnastics, boys ice hockey and boys swimming & diving tournaments amid COVID-19 concerns. All activity in all sports was halted March 13. Spring sports to that point had begun practice, but not competition.
The MHSAA’s Representative Council approved during its March 27 Winter Meeting on a series of concepts for completing winter tournaments and an abbreviated spring season, contingent on the lifting of a statewide quarantine. The closure of school buildings into June made those plans impossible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.