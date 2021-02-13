TRAVERSE CITY — Eileen Asam is deathly afraid of needles. But her 90-year-old mom is coming to stay with her, so she faced her fear and got the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I just thought it was a good thing to have it,” said Asam, 68, who was at the Traverse City Meijer store Friday, where 1,000 vaccines were delivered at the retailer’s first area clinic.
Asam was among a steady stream of people who got the shot and then waited the requisite 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t have a reaction to it.
Pharmacists met with clients, checking their consent forms and answering questions before sending them to one of 10 stations staffed by pharmacy techs and interns who gave the shots.
“It’s going great,” said Pharmacist Zach McGiness. “Everyone is super happy.”
McGiness said that, while there may be people who can’t get the vaccine, everyone who can get it — should.
Some people reported side effects, the most common of which is a sore arm at the injection site. Vaccines can also cause swelling, mild fevers, fatigue, and aches. But that should not deter people, McGiness said, adding that most side effects last for a few hours.
“Getting COVID is going to be worse than the side effects,” he said.
Amy Lyman, who lives on Old Mission Peninsula, said she registered with Meijer about three weeks ago and got a call last week to make an appointment. She and her husband Brad, who were both vaccinated Friday, had been trying to get a time slot with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, which opens a scheduling link for available first doses every Monday at 1 p.m. The county received less than 1,000 first doses from the state for the last couple of weeks and appointments filled up within minutes.
“We got tired of refresh, refresh, refresh on the computer,” said Lyman, 68. “We feel very fortunate, though it’s not really going to change our lifestyle. We’re pretty much in our own two-person bubble and we’ll remain there.”
People are encouraged to continue wearing masks and following other CDC guidelines as they can still transmit the virus to those who have not been vaccinated.
The Traverse City clinic was one of 70 scheduled in 40 Meijer stores across the state this week. In all, the retailer was expected to give 25,000 first doses to people 65 and older, statewide.
Meijer is giving out the Moderna vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 94 percent, according to the CDC. It requires two doses, four weeks apart.
“People are leaving here today with the next dose scheduled 28 days out,” said Christina Fecher, external communications manager for Meijer.
Carl Garthe of Lake Leelanau was on the Meijer waiting list for about three weeks and was called a couple of days ago and given an appointment. The 66-year-old was worried about getting a vaccine that someone else might need more than he does.
“I do feel better that I got it, but if I hadn’t got it, I think I’d be OK too,” Garthe said. “I hope it works like it’s supposed to.”
Last month Meijer was chosen to receive and administer some of the state’s allotted vaccines. The retailer is also receiving vaccines under a federal program after President Joe Biden’s administration announced earlier this week that more doses are being freed up for states and distributed to retail pharmacies.
Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country, including Rite Aid and some smaller independent pharmacies, as well as Meijer.
The weekly allocation sent directly to states and territories for the coming weeks is also being boosted by 500,000 to 10.5 million doses. State and local governments will receive additional federal dollars to cover previously incurred expenses related to the pandemic.
The push comes amid new urgency to speed vaccinations to prevent the spread of potentially more serious strains of the virus that has killed more than 479,000 Americans.
People can pre-register with Meijer by text, online or at a Meijer pharmacy.
Garthe said he’s hoping life can get back to normal soon, but he’s cautious.
“You want to see things open up, but I don’t want to get sick,” he said.