TRAVERSE CITY — Food banks have noticed an uptick in demand as COVID-19 measures strain family budgets across northwest Lower Michigan.
“We’re seeing more school-age kids, we have families ... the kids are home from school and not able to get food as easily,” said Val Stone, who works for Food Rescue, a Goodwill of Northern Michigan program, and is coordinator of the Northwest Food Coalition.
“The numbers seem to be going up.”
Meeting facilities — forced to close by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that seek to limit public gatherings — made good use of the food they had on hand by donating it for use by area food banks.
“We have picked up from them: food service and convention centers,” said Food Rescue Manager Taylor Moore.
He said Food Rescue acquired food from Hagerty Center at Nortwestern Michigan College, Grand Traverse Resort and Great Wolf Lodge.
“At the Grand Traverse Resort, we were going in and cleaning out their coolers,” Moore said.
Grand Traverse Resort and Great Wolf Lodge both closed most operations this week to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Many restaurants in the region, however, are remaining open and offering takeout or delivery.
“People have been thinking that we’re picking up from a lot of restaurants, as if restaurants are closing down, and that is not the case,” said Moore. “They’re trying to stay open as long as they can, and we hope that they stay open and make as much money as they can.”
Stone said some restaurants have offered excess food for use by food banks.
“We’ve been getting a number of calls to pick up from restaurants (which were ordered to close dining rooms, but still can offer takeout food), as our drivers are picking up, and then they’re getting out to the pantries and meal sites,” said Stone. “We certainly are accepting food donations that are safe.”
“We’re still picking up from all the Tom’s stores, the Oleson’s stores, Costco,” said Moore. “We’re running our regular routes and going to our pantries.”
Food banks are taking measures to keep the food sanitary and uncontaminated by the virus.
“Most of them are doing pre-bagging ahead of time, within their approved pantry where they can control the cleanliness of everything,” Stone said. “The people are driving up and we’ll have people taking bags of groceries out to cars.”
The Father Fred Foundation isn’t handling food directly at this stage in the COVID-19 crisis.
“At this point, we cannot take any food donations. We’re only taking cash donations, because we have limited staff and volunteers, and we just can’t be handling food,” said Father Fred’s Elaine Keaton. “We typically have worked with food rescue in the past, with produce, but not cooked meals.”
But the foundation is indirectly getting food where it needs to be.
“A partner of ours, Robby’s Mexican and Spanish Cuisine, is asking for donations to support kids, and they’re giving free kids meals at their locations, so we’re going to be giving out vouchers for that,” Keaton said. “Nice, hot meals, so the parent can go in and get a free meal for their children — all through takeout, of course, because the restaurants are all closed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.