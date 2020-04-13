TRAVERSE CITY —Medilodge of GTC announced Monday on social media, the facility would not accept COVID-19 patients but a company spokesman said he could not confirm that.
"As far as I know, everything is the same as my statement on Friday," Bill Gray said in a phone interview Monday.
Gray's statement on Friday confirmed Medilodge GTC was prepping to accept COVID-19 positive patients from local hospitals.
"We received a request from the Office of the Governor to provide a list of facilities that could provide care for recovering COVID-19 residents that are stable and now ready to be discharged from local area hospitals," Gray said Friday, "to include any current long term care resident, and to provide that information to Health Care Association of Michigan."
On Monday, a note on Medilodge GTC's Facebook page saying the facility would not be accepting COVID-19 patients "at this time."
A woman who answered the phone at Medilodge GTC referred a Record-Eagle reporter's questions to Gray.
The issue was a hot one for some elected officials in recent days.
State representative Jack O'Malley said in a two-hour period Friday, he received a dozen calls from constituents asking about Medilodge.
"That lit up the phones," O'Malley said in a phone interview Monday. "They have an isolation ward that could be used for overflow from regional or local hospitals, if they reach capacity — a.k.a. Munson. Patients are not coming from Detroit."
Medilodge owns 50 care facilities in Michigan, with two on LaFranier Road — Medilodge GTC and Medilodge Traverse City. The isolation ward O'Malley referenced is inside Medilodge GTC.
The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office said they received so many calls asking about Medilodge's plans, and whether they could be halted, spokesperson Jody Thayer issued a press release.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-42 allows patient transfers. Her spokesperson did not return a call for comment.
"Consequently, neither my office nor the health department have the authority to prohibit such transfers," Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said in the release.
Moeggenberg said in a phone interview Monday that Medilodge GTC was not yet prepared to care for COVID-19 positive patients.
"Our hope is when they are prepared, they'll take people locally," she said.
On Saturday, Grand Traverse 911 Facebook page posted the prosecutor's press release.
Sally Pung, state Long Term Care Ombudsman, said the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services had provided clarification on new rules for ambulance services.
"In order to provide ground ambulance providers and suppliers the flexibility to furnish medically necessary emergency and non-emergency ambulance transports for beneficiaries during the PHE for the COVID-19 pandemic, we are temporarily expanding the list of allowable destinations for ground ambulance transports," the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday.
Travel will now be covered by Medicare and Medicaid if it is to any destination equipped to treat the condition of the patient in a manner consistent with state and local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) protocols.
These destinations may include, but are not limited to: any location that is an alternative site determined to be part of a hospital, CAH or SNF; community mental health centers; federally qualified health centers; rural health clinics; physician’s offices; urgent care facilities; ambulatory surgical centers; any location furnishing dialysis services outside of the ESRD facility when an ESRD facility is not available; and the beneficiary’s home.
There must be a medically necessary ground ambulance transport of a patient in order for the ambulance service to be covered," CMS said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.