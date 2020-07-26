TRAVERSE CITY — MediLodge GTC, a nursing home on Lafranier Road, has been decommissioned as a regional hub, a designation that previously sent recovering COVID-19 patients to the facility, the Record-Eagle has learned.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lynn Sutfin confirmed the status in an email Friday, and said the facility is one of 11 such facilities decommissioned in recent days.
The state’s decommissioning process began earlier this month, following months of criticism from legislators, healthcare professionals and family members of nursing home residents.
MediLodge was not among the initial 4 hubs approved for decommissioning, which were all in the Detroit area, MDHHS said.
MediLodge GTC was one of the first three nursing homes to be approved as a hub, and initially at least, the names and locations of the facilities were intentionally kept from the public by MDHHS, according to records obtained by the Record-Eagle.
The first three hubs — The Lodge at Taylor, MediLodge of Frankenmuth and MediLodge GTC, approved April 20, are part of a chain of 50 nursing homes managed by Prestige Healthcare, a Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation which operates another 80 senior care communities in eight western states.
The Lodge at Taylor has been downsized from 42 approved COVID-19 patient transfers to 30 while MediLodge of Frankenmuth remains approved for its original patient number of 25, MDHHS information shows.
MediLodge spokesperson Bill Gray has repeatedly declined comment.
The move comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents and staff in the five-county area are rising, Centers for Disease Control data shows.
The week of May 24, when the CDC first released its data on COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes, there were 8 nursing home residents and 1 staff member confirmed to have been infected with the virus.
The 8 residents all were patients at MediLodge GTC and the single positive staff member worked at Grand Traverse Pavilions.
The week of July 12, the CDC reported 26 total positive cases among nursing home residents in the five-county area since May 24, 1 death, 16 confirmed cases among staff and another 41 suspected cases among staff and residents combined.
CDC data shows 9 resident cases, 1 resident death and three staff cases at MediLodge GTC; 4 staff cases at Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing;14 resident cases at Kalkaska Memorial Hospital; 3 resident and 2 staff cases at Grand Traverse Pavilions; and 7 staff cases at Meadow Brook in Bellaire.
Those figures, the latest available from the CDC, do not match state figures reported as of July 22. The latest state numbers show lower numbers.
They are also different from some figures facilities post on their websites. MediLodge GTC, for example, shows 0 current COVID-19 cases in residents or staff.
Other area facilities have also begun posting infection numbers on their websites and, in the case of Grand Traverse Pavilions, using a robo-call service to inform families of positive case numbers, a spokesperson said.
In previous weeks, the National Guard assisted with testing in some area nursing homes, though results have lagged.
“It is my understanding we are still waiting for some test results from the initial round of testing,” said Deb Allen, chief development officer for Grand Traverse Pavilions.
“No one could have foreseen this,” she said. “And we are all just doing our best for our residents, their families and our staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.