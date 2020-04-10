TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township nursing home is prepping staff to care for the possible arrival of COVID-19 positive patients, the Record-Eagle has learned.
Administrators at Medilodge, which operates two facilities on LaFranier Road, were contacted Thursday by local health officials to inquire whether the facility was accepting COVID-19 positive patient transfers from Detroit.
“We as a health department have serious concerns about the fact that people from outside the area could be brought in and would take some of the resources here,” Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said in a phone interview Friday. “Specifically, PPE.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Friday the TCF Convention Center in Novi, transformed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers into a COVID-19 medical facility, was open and local health officials suggested that was a better location.
Hirschenberger said northern Michigan has not reached the peak of the disease and personal protection equipment at local healthcare facilities is already at a premium. State and national supplies of PPE have gone to other, more densely populated areas, she said.
How many patients may be transferred, their health conditions and specifics on how and when they contracted the disease were not provided to the health department, Hirschenberger said.
Medilodge spokesperson Bill Gray issued a statement Friday.
"As a licensed long-term care provider in Michigan, we received a request from the Office of the Governor to provide a list of facilities that could provide care for recovering COVID-19 residents that are stable and now ready to be discharged from local area hospitals, to include any current long term care resident, and to provide that information to Health Care Association of Michigan."
Elizabeth Thomas, spokesperson for HCAM, said it was the organization's understanding that patients had been moved in Michigan but not long distances.
When asked to define "local" Gray referred a Record-Eagle reporter to his statement. No date was given when transfers might begin, but the company's staff was, "preparing as necessary," he said.
Munson Healthcare Public Information Officer Dianne Michalek confirmed the hospital had been made aware of the situation by the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
"In terms of care, we will care for all patients who present to us regardless of their COVID-19 status or area of residence," Michalek said in and emailed statement. "We also continue to stress the importance of Gov. Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order and hope that individuals and businesses will comply."
There is no government oversight of such transfers should they indeed be planned, even during a pandemic, officials said.
One health department is not required to notify another health department, said a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
“In many cases, hospitals are directly contacting other facilities to coordinate patient transfers,” said Lynn Sutfin, DHHS public information officer.
“In addition, health systems are contacting their healthcare coalition when they identify a need for assistance in the movement of patients outside their organization due to extreme surge situation. We wouldn’t have visibility on these transfers.”
The state will help facilitate other transfers as needed, she said, and has so far provided assistance for more than 80 patient transfers to other facilities. Sutfin did not give specifics on facilities or locations.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is responsible for inspecting and licensing Michigan nursing homes, but does not have oversight of COVID-positive patient transfers, a spokesperson confirmed in an email to the Record-Eagle.
“Typically, prior to the immediate COVID-19 situation, LARA does not have a regulatory role with transfers unless it is an involuntary transfer or discharge of a resident,” said David Harns, LARA communications manager. “A skilled nursing facility should only admit a new resident, or retain a resident, if it can reasonably provide necessary services to the resident.”
Whether a non-hospital facility has the capability to care for COVID-19 positive patients transferred from other facilities is a concern of Hirschenberger’s.
“If a facility were to end up getting lots of staff sick, as has happened in other areas of the country, how would they maintain the staffing that is necessary to care for their patients?” Hirschenberger said. “Do they know how to properly don and doff PPE?”
There are specific protocols for putting personal protection equipment on at the beginning of a shift, or before caring for a patient, and for taking it off and sanitizing or disposing it at the end of a shift, or after caring for a patient, Hirschenberger said.
Errors could transmit the virus, especially in nursing homes, medical experts said.
A March 24 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association lists nursing homes as “Ground Zero” for the pandemic following unprecedented spread of the disease in Washington, Maryland, Illinois, Oregon, Louisiana, Colorado, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.
“It is likely that other nursing homes around the country will also become hubs in their communities for the worst clinical manifestations of COVID-19,” the article stated.
Scott Tinker, manager and field trainer with Safety First said he was hired by Medilodge to provide Bitrex fit training for masks to the facility’s supervisor so that person could then train staff.
Tinker said the training took place Thursday and that he'd conducted similar training at Grand Traverse Pavilions and The Villa at Traverse Point.
A nursing home receiving transferred patients with COVID-19 is not required to notify existing residents, State Long Term Care Ombudsman Salli Pung confirmed in an email.
“Nursing homes would not be able to release specific medical information about another resident due to HIPAA requirements,” Pung said. “When a resident is in isolation, there is sometimes a notification posted on the door to the resident's room.”
How a transfer from one facility to another would take place is other concern, say healthcare officials.
“Some may require an ambulance transfer due to medical condition, while others may be able to be transported in a wheelchair van or ambucab,” Pung said. “Transportation options also vary across the state as some areas have limited transportation resources and those limited resources could be stretched due to COVID-19 needs.”
Medilodge Inc. operates Medilodge of GTC (previously Birchwood), which has 125 beds, and Medilodge of Traverse City (previously TenderCare), which has 84 beds. The facilities are owned by a for-profit foreign limited liability companies organized in Delaware in 2017, state records show.
Tinker said he conducted the training at Medilodge GTC.
Hirschenberger said she had no specifics on other nursing homes, adult foster care homes, long-term care or assisted living facilities in Grand Traverse County with plans to accept transfers of COVID-19 patients from outside the area.
“But I’m sure there are others who are contemplating it,” Hirschenberger said.
Nursing Home Compare, an official Medicare website maintaining inspection, staffing and quality of care data shows Medilodge of GTC was fined $26,336 in 2017 for violations of prescription drug policies and was cited 19 times in the past three years, Medicare data shows.
On April 4, 2018, the facility was cited for a violation of the infection and prevention control program.
The most recent inspection report by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid was conducted January 16, 2019 and showed 5 health citations.
These were for failure to ensure the appropriate person signed an advanced directives; failure to monitor nutrition for a resident who lost 15 percent of her body weight in 2 and a half months; failing to provide supplementary oxygen for a patient with respiratory issues; missing a medication dose for one patient and failing to gradually reduce an anti-psychotic medication for another patient.
These citations were considered “minimal” by the unnamed inspector with few residents affected, documents show. Medilodge GTC has an overall below average health inspection rating with Nursing Home Compare.
On March 13 and again on April 2 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued recommendations to state and local governments and nursing homes to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Long-term care facilities should immediately implement universal screening, limit access points and staff interacting with COVID-19 positive patients should wear full PPE and not rotate to other units within a facility, the guidance states.
Hirschenberger said Thursday additional conversations with Medilodge administration would inquire about training for Medilodge staff.
“We hope to continue communications, as this potentially could have a big impact on our community,” Hirschenbeger said. “We want to ensure they have all the practices in place to handle what they are proposing and have enough PPE to protect patient health and employees health.”
