TRAVERSE CITY — Meals on Wheels and senior meal sites around northwest Michigan will continue to feed older people, though how those services are delivered has changed in light of the pandemic that has gripped the nation.
All congregate meal sites have closed, with many instituting curb-side pick-up. Meals on Wheels has cut the number of deliveries it makes per week, and seniors will get frozen meals for the days a hot meal is not on the menu.
Joyce Maidens, 81, runs a meal site that meets monthly in Elmwood Township and knows how important those meals are. That site and those that serve meals to Leelanau County residents once per week in Empire and Suttons Bay are suspended.
“I think people will miss those,” said Maidens, of Elmwood Township.
The sites are a good place to get a nutritious meal, but also are a place to socialize, Maidens said. For those who depend on delivery, the meals are an absolute necessity, she said.
“If they don’t get them they will go hungry or just eat junk food,” Maidens said. “They won’t get a healthy meal. They’re not capable of going out to buy food to get a good meal.”
In Grand Traverse County the congregate meal program is suspended at all its locations — Traverse City, Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen.
Lori Wells, director of the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, said the agency is working on a plan to provide curbside pick-up meals for those who normally eat at the meal sites.
In Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties Meals on Wheels deliveries have been cut to one day per week, with seniors given shelf-stable meals for the rest of the week, said April Missias, director of Leelanau County Senior Services.
“People who receive Meals on Wheels are some of our most vulnerable,” Missias said. “For some seniors that may be the only interaction they receive.”
Senior services is doing phone checks on its clients, and Missias is encouraging people in the community to be aware of their elderly neighbors and family members and bring them a meal or provide groceries for them.
Wells said providing socialization for seniors is one the most important goals for her agency and making well checks by phone is a priority.
“During this time I feel it’s especially important for us to reach out to those who normally come into the senior centers,” Wells said. “It’s really important to curb that loneliness and isolation as much as possible.”
In Antrim County meal delivery is reduced to three days per week from five, with frozen meals provided for the in-between days. All congregate sites are closed, with curbside delivery offered only at the Bellaire site for now, said Judy Parliament, director of the Antrim County Commission on Aging.
Those who eat at the county’s other sites in Elk Rapids, Central Lake and Mancelona can go to the Bellaire site or sign up for meal delivery, she said.
All volunteers and employees are having their temperature taken before they enter the kitchens, Parliament said. Delivery people also get temperature checks and those who’ve traveled in the last two weeks are not delivering.
Stopping the meals is not an option, she said.
“When it’s so important to stay healthy and they’re not eating healthy food it is unlikely that they will stay healthy,” Parliament said.
In Kalkaska County senior meal sites and the Commission on Aging have closed to the public for 30 days, with meals available for curbside pick-up.
Seniors can call the site where they normally eat to let them know they’ll be picking up a meal, and can order frozen meals for the rest of the week. Home-delivered meals also will continue, with recipients to get one hot meal and six frozen meals every Monday during the pandemic.
“Our goal is just to make sure that our seniors are receiving their meals at this time,” said Jodi Willison, director of the Kalkaska COA.
The Gathering Place in Benzie County has closed until April 13, with curbside meals being offered. Those who pick up the meals must sign a waiver stating that once the food leaves the site, The Gathering Place is no longer responsible for its safety.
