BELLAIRE — Every weekday at 1:30 p.m. nursing home administrator Marna Robertson assembles her team for what she calls “incident command.”
They meet in Robertson’s homey, clutter-free office where the term used by hurricane responders, avalanche rescue teams and wildfire-fighting crews now seems strangely appropriate, she said.
Federal figures show nationwide, 95,515 nursing home residents either have, or have had, COVID-19 and 31,782 have died of the disease.
Health administrators immediately reported finding mistakes in the numbers and the state’s data has also come into question, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
“Every state has different criteria they report, we also have to report data to the CDC and therein lies a big issue,” Robertson said. “How is the state doing that data transfer? Do they have a person doing data entry? Which, if so, makes no sense to me because of the increased chance of errors.”
Data transfer from the state’s EMResource portal to the CDC is done electronically, DHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin confirmed Friday in an email.
Robertson is the administrator of Meadow Brook, a county-owned nursing home, medical care facility, rehabilitation center and senior apartment complex on M-88.
“We have seven of what we call ‘households,’” Robertson said. “Six of those have 20 beds each of mainly private rooms. Then we have a 10-bed household — 8 private, 1 semi-private.”
“When this COVID business first went down,” she explained, “we said, ‘How can we minimize the chances of getting it, and then mitigate the exposure if we do?”
Incident command came out of that discussion and has so far proved effective.
As of Friday, Meadow Brook has reported no COVID-19 positive cases in its 133 residents or 200 employees, she said.
Data reported by the Centers for Disease Control confirms this, yet also shows three cases labeled as “probable.”
These cases highlight yet another weak point in the way data is being collected and reported, a Meadow Brook nursing manager said.
“It’s especially frustrating when you have a fallacy, you note the fallacy, and you’re trying to figure out where it came from and how to fix it,” said Cheryl Patton, Meadow Brook’s director of nursing.
“There’s not a help desk or anything like that,” Patton said. “You can’t talk to anyone.”
CDC data shows Meadow Brook also had 11 resident deaths from causes other than COVID-19, which Patton said was not accurate.
Since January there have been 16 resident deaths, none from COVID-19, and no deaths in the past two weeks.
Nursing homes are required to report a variety of data to the state’s EMResource portal by noon every day.
The federal CDC also requires data reporting, which was initially going to be collected daily, Patton said, but is actually collected weekly and updated every Sunday.
Complicating matters further, Patton said, is the variety and frequency of nursing home guidance put out by the CDC, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, the Center for Medicaid and Medicare, as well as executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“There’s been so many directives that Marna and I have gotten to the point where we cannot remember what we read where,” Patton said.
Meadow Brook is one of 34 county-owned nursing homes in the state and one of the highest rated, according to Nursing Home Compare, a government website providing detailed information on every facility in the country that accepts Medicare and Medicaid.
Meadow Brook’s overall rating is five out of five stars, the site shows.
The facility’s three probable COVID-19 cases were of residents who presented with symptoms, were tested, the tests came back negative but the cases are still listed as “probable” in public reports, Robertson said.
“It’s herky-jerky,” she said, of both the guidance and the state’s data collection system. “In the meantime, there’s inaccurate data out there and the public holds us to account for that.”
Sutfin said errors are flagged for validation or correction and efforts are being taken to educate nursing home administrative staff with a phone call campaign June 3.
“A team of more than 30 MDHHS staff and partners called each nursing facility in the state to review key data fields and have detailed conversations on reporting accuracy,” Sutfin said.
Updated information will be posted to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard next week, she added.
Robertson and Patton both said they understand the importance of record-keeping, and of providing those records to the public. Duplication of efforts, however, not only increases the chances for mistakes, it takes time away from caring for residents, training staff and talking with residents’ family members.
“This no-visiting is very, very difficult on everyone,” Robertson said. “We’re also not out of the woods yet and we’re not ready to open our doors. So we’ve tried to keep up the momentum on training our staff, while also responding to families.”
Meadow Brook allows window visits, as long as they are scheduled in advance. No just showing up, peering inside windows and frightening residents and staff, Robertson said.
“Listen, it’s not a free-for-all,” Robertson said, her voice conveying the take-charge attitude she says is increasingly required during the pandemic.
“It freaks the staff out to see people lurking around the building.”
“So, we’ll set up a date and a time, we’ll mark the window, the family knows what window to go to,” she explained. “There will be none of this, ‘Oh I’ll just show up anytime.’ No. We’ll not be having that.”
Robertson and Patton said they bring this same demeanor to setting infection control protocols and training staff.
“There’s a feeling out there that a facility will only get COVID if they’re not doing best practices and that’s just not true,” Patton said.
“This is a virulent virus,” she added. “Even with 100 percent best practices people are still passing away. Workers are still passing away. It has been a significant challenge to get the PPE resources we need.”
Barden Lumber in Boyne City donated 250 N95 masks, at a time when Patton was unable to order a single one from any of her regular suppliers. It could have been a literal lifesaver, she said.
“If we would have had an outbreak here, we would not have had enough without that donation,” Patton said.
Nationwide, those who provide daily and often hourly care for nursing home residents are Certified Nurses Assistants, commonly known as “CENA’s,” and some are as young as 17.
It is an entry-level position that pays, in Michigan, an average of $14.50 an hour, according to a CNA training and career website.
As the state re-opens, teenagers are going to want to see their friends, go to parties, socialize and visit family members who they might not have seen in months, Robertson said.
“We acknowledge all this, we acknowledge our young people, and we also tell them if they work here, there are some things they should not do,” she said.
“I’ve had very intense town hall-like meetings with staff where I have no problem saying, ‘You don’t want to be the one who brought COVID into this building because you were out partying,’” she said.
“The outcome is,” she added, “we haven’t had COVID. Yet.”
