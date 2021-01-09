WILLIAMSBURG — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services won’t fine Whitewater Township for hosting an in-person meeting in December.
That meeting violated the MDHHS emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, but the department won’t fine Whitewater or other local bodies involved in legislative functions, department communications officer Lynn Sutfin said in an email.
She cited text stating the order, issued Nov. 15 but extended through Jan. 15, isn’t meant to interfere with or infringe on legislative and judicial branches performing their constitutional duties or exercising their authority.
“As boards of trustees, county boards of commissioners, and other similar units of local government perform a legislative function, we do not intend to pursue citations against those entities,” she said.
A Michigan State Police trooper interrupted a Whitewater Township trustees meeting Dec. 8 and asked those at the township hall to disperse. Three trustees and a small audience were there, while Township Supervisor Ron Popp and another trustee attended via online conference where more than 50 audience members also watched.
Two of the three didn’t leave the in-person session after the trooper left, while the third moved to join the online meeting and some of the audience at the hall departed as well. The MSP sent a report on the incident to MDHHS.
The order required face masks in public and banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, placed restrictions on numerous businesses and more.
A “Frequently Asked Questions” on MDHHS’ website for the order in effect at the time — issued Nov. 15 and extended Dec. 7 — said in-person meetings “are prohibited unless the meeting is of fewer than 25 people and is held outdoors.”
That statement was written because most local board meetings aren’t legislative in nature, Sutfin said in an email. Plus, the order has general statements as well as clauses indicating they won’t be enforced for certain groups, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t violating the order.
“For example, we require the wearing of face masks at all times when around others, but state that we do not enforce that in places of worship when people are engaging in worship,” she wrote.
A follow-up question submitted Friday about which boards met the definition didn’t receive a response by deadline.
Township Clerk Cheryl Goss remained in the hall on Dec. 8 and previously defended the board’s right to meet in person as being constitutionally guaranteed. Peoples’ right right to peaceably assemble and address their governments overrides any emergency order, she previously told the Record-Eagle.
Goss, reached Thursday, said she didn’t have time for an interview that day and wouldn’t be available Friday.
Popp agreed there are several township boards with advisory roles, like its parks and recreation committee and its planning commission — the latter, while it plays a big role in drafting township ordinances, still requires trustees’ final say for whatever it recommends, he said.
The stance from MDHHS made him wonder, why have rules if they won’t be enforced? He said an upcoming board of trustees meeting could have an in-person component, and he’ll continue to attend meetings virtually.
Popp said some business still needs to be conducted in person, and pointed to a township Board of Review signature-gathering as an example.
But more and more tasks can be done entirely online. He pointed to a recent planning commission meeting conducted entirely online — one member used the township hall internet.
“So really I think once the fear of using electronic media gets over with and we touch our foot into the water, it becomes much easier,” he said.
He acknowledged that’s not much use to a number of people in the township with no internet access, Popp said. Township meetings do have a call-in option for those with phones, which Popp said is a viable option if it’s the only one available.
Lack of access to digital proceedings creates a problem when the township’s seeking public input, Popp said. On the other hand, online meetings have made it even easier for some to watch the meetings.
State lawmakers recently amended the Open Meetings Act to allow virtual meetings under certain circumstances. They did so weeks after the state Supreme Court nullified Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency pandemic orders, including one allowing virtual meetings, when they ruled that the law underpinning them was unconstitutional.
The Michigan State Police will continue to respond to any reports of MDHHS order violations, said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP Seventh District’s spokesman.
When asked if MDHHS has or will give guidance to the MSP on how to respond to complaints regarding public board meetings, Sutfin responded the department continues to urge people to follow the order’s requirements. She said they’re based on the best public health guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We hope that all branches of government will do the right thing and adopt safe practices, which includes not holding any in person meetings at this time,” she said.