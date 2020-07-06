TRAVERSE CITY — An undoubted jump in COVID-19 numbers for up north counties — more than six dozen new cases — kept health officials busy in recent days tracking down close contacts and figuring out possible exposure sites.
State health officials reported a spike of 55 COVID-19 cases across northern Lower Michigan by the end of the recent holiday weekend. But by the end of Monday, local health officials confirmed nearly two dozen more cases of the pandemic disease across the region's 17 counties.
It amounts to 73 new cases in northern Lower Michigan since before heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend. The tip of the mitt area now stands at 643 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Tracking the numbers
At least 16 of the region's 73 new cases were among Grand Traverse County residents and the trend is that more people in their 20s and 30s are falling ill, officials reported.
Seven public exposure sites were also flagged Monday by Grand Traverse County Health Department officials. They include two gyms, a flight from Florida last month and a number of Traverse City bars.
Among the most recently announced possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Grand Traverse County were:
- YMCA West, 12 to 1 p.m. on June 30, and both 12 to 1 p.m. and 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. July 1;
- The GYM Traverse City, 2 to 4 p.m. daily between June 29 and July 3;
- Dillinger's Pub from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 28;
- Bootlegger's Bar from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 28;
- Union Street Station from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 28;
- Brady's Bar for unknown times on June 26; and,
- Cherry Capital Airport, Allegiant flight No. 998 into Traverse City from St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida
Those in those places at those times are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop or if testing is sought, to quarantine until test results come back.
Dillinger's and Bootlegger's posted on its shared Facebook page that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and that worker's last shifts were:
- 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 24-25; and,
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both June 27 and June 28
The conjoined businesses announced they hired professional cleaners to perform a deep disinfection for the side-by-side downtown Traverse City taverns. The businesses intend to reopen next week on July 14.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported through the state's coronavirus data dashboard the largest jumps since before the weekend happened in Grand Traverse and Wexford counties with 16 and 13 new cases, respectively.
Emmy Schumacher, public information officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said public health workers remained busy during the holiday weekend as a result of the surge in cases.
State and local statistics also show Crawford County reported nine new cases since last week, while eight were reported in Leelanau County, as well as six in both Kalkaska and Manistee counties.
Leland cluster
Health officials reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Leelanau County related to young adults who work and socialize together, including several out-of-state visitors.
New cases in Leelanau County are not connected to nursing home testing, but instead to community spread, confirmed Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
"There are a group of young people who work in various places in Leland," she said — which even led a number of businesses to close because of sickened workers.
"Their staff are virtually all exposed," Klein said.
Among the possible exposure sites in Leelanau County were:
- Leland Lodge, 4 to 10 p.m. both June 28 and 29;
- Leland Country Club, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 30, and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 2
Again, anyone in those places at those times are encouraged to self-monitor and consider COVID-19 testing.
Bogey’s 19th Hole in Leland has closed after a server tested positive for the coronavirus.
The server had no symptoms and last worked on June 19.
Tony West, food and beverage manager at the Lodge, said that from the beginning he had taken the stance that the restaurant would close if anyone tested positive.
“The No. 1 thing in food is the safety,” West said – for staff, families and the community.
Bogey’s has suspended all food and beverage service for a week and will open for curbside service on July 11. At that time the restaurant will open to serve lodging guests only, West said.
The Leland Country Club is also closed, said Leland Township Supervisor Susan Och.
“We do employ a lot of young people in the summer, and they are often summer residents who come here from other places,” Och said.
Northern Michigan was doing well before being opened up to visitors because people, for the most part, were following the rules, Och said.
Och works at the Leelanau Sands Casino where all weekend guests were constantly being asked to put their masks on.
“This past weekend watching people interact, the guidelines were no longer being followed,” Och said. “A lot of people packed their cares away when they went on vacation.”
West said that 98 percent of people are practicing over-the-top safety.
“It just was that 2 percent that was like, ugh, why?” West said.
Klein confirmed some of Leelanau County's new cases are linked to visitors from out of the area.
Additionally, she said further complicating the situation is how investigators are now finding with each new positive case between 20 to 25 contacts who spent at least 10 minutes within 6 feet. That's a change from three or four contacts who must go into quarantine with each new case a couple of weeks ago.
"It's kind of what we expected with summer, but it just happened so fast," Klein said.
The weekend additionally brought three new cases to Antrim and Charlevoix counties, two new cases to Emmet County, and single new cases in Alpena, Benzie, Cheboygan and Otsego counties, according to state and local statistics.
Expected soon
State and local health officials are concerned recent holiday gatherings across northern Michigan may well result in additional COVID-19 outbreaks.
Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS public information officer, said community spread is a growing concern.
"Obviously, we do know we've seen more people out and about and moving around more," she said.
The state health official said images of crowded up north sandbars and beaches are disconcerting in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, it's concerning. We know the best things people can do is wear masks and social distancing," Sutfin said. "It's concerning. We could see some outbreaks as a result of that. We don't know yet."
State health officials did not report additional deaths across the 17-county region during the recent holiday weekend.
"We strongly encourage the community to take the proper precautions and avoid the risks that come with attending gatherings of large groups, especially where distance cannot be maintained and avoiding travel to and from other areas where cases are on the rise," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six local counties.
"We understand that residents are growing weary, but we need to take these precautions in order to not take steps backwards," she said.
Munson Medical Center currently has two hospitalized coronavirus patients, as does Grayling Hospital, said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare's vice-president of communications.
That's an increase from the hospital system's three inpatient cases on Sunday, she said, but a decrease from the nine hospitalized patients on July 2. Several patients recently were discharged, Michalek said.
However, she said hospital officials are expecting both the number of new cases and those who become sick enough to require hospitalization to increase in the coming two weeks.
Meanwhile, McLaren Northern Michigan does not have any hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said Catherine Dewey, public information officer for the hospital.
