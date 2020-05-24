LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services separated COVID-19 serological test results from diagnostic test results on Saturday.
The change happened after a report from The Atlantic found the Centers for Disease Control combined serology test results and diagnostic tests in its cumulative counts for the United States. Researchers then said in the article it is difficult to interpret the disease’s data with two tests that are used for two entirely different purposes.
Serology testing, otherwise known as antibody tests, can help determine whether someone has ever had COVID-19. Traditional diagnostic tests determine if someone has an active disease.
Michigan was the eighth state this week to separate the reporting of antibody test results from the total number of tests administered.
MDHHS’s COVID-19 data now shows results for 512,891 total tests reported to the state — with 450,918 diagnostic test results and 61,973 serology results. Sixty percent of serology tests had been conducted in the past nine days.
“MDHHS emphasizes that the change in reporting does not affect the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan,” the release said. “It does lower the percentage of positive tests over the last nine days — when serology testing became more common.”
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer, recently commented on antibody testing for COVID-19.
“The clinical reason to get an antibody test is up in the air,” Nefcy said. “Antibody tests can tell you if you’ve been exposed to the disease, but it won’t tell you what your immunity is or how long your immunity might last.”
By the numbers
MDHHS reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. It marked one of the lowest days in daily deaths the state's reported since March.
It also reported 314 new cases, of which one was in Alpena County.
Several other states reported single-digit death tallies on Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project: Texas (4), Florida (4), Georgia (2), Louisiana (1), Ohio (9) and North Carolina (6).
Nationally, 654 deaths was the lowest single day increase since March as well.
MDHHS previously indicated in a press release sent on Easter that data on Sundays tended to be lower.
