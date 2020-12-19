LANSING — Football games in a blizzard for the sake of science.
Yes Michigan, high school football, volleyball and swimming are back.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an antigen testing pilot program to test high school sports athletes and allow them to finish the fall playoffs, Director Robert Gordon announced in a state press conference.
“This will be a chance to do two things,” Gordon said. “It will let students complete a season that of course is very important to them, and we’ll let schools and the state of Michigan work together to learn how we can use antigen tests to encourage safe reopening in January.”
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl learned about the pilot earlier Friday and said the association was thrilled.
“What it’s going to allow is for kids to have some closure on their fall seasons over the next 29 days,” Uyl said. “We’re still working through some of the details on how the exact process will work.”
Nursing home workers, residents and frontline hospital workers have been mandated by MDHHS to be tested for COVID-19 weekly. Now, those workers are the same groups that are in the priority group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, freeing up testing materials to be distributed elsewhere in the state.
The plan is to apply data generated from the trial to allow the education setting to safely open in the spring and stay open, Uyl said. MDHHS will provide the tests to remaining schools and some-4,000 students at no cost.
There weren’t details at the time of the plan’s announcement about how frequently athletes would be tested, what type of antigen testing would be used, and when it would start. Uyl said the association will learn more over the weekend. Commonly used antigen testing in sports has been produced by SalivaDirect in a partnership with the NBA, but others have been used in the form of a finger prick.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, antigen tests (or point-of-care tests) are designed to detect an immune response to COVID-19, which implies a current infection. The NFL and the Big 10 use antigen tests daily.
For months, high school sports have notably been the only leagues not testing athletes in any capacity. The National Federation of State High School Associations advised against implementing testing among high school athletes in its recommendations for safe play ahead of the season.
No spectators will be allowed, according to a press release from the MHSAA.
Schools, centers open
Gordon’s latest emergency order, which becomes effective Dec. 21 and expires Jan. 15, permits movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos to reopen when masks are worn and concession areas are closed.
It also permits indoor learning at high schools, but it comes the week most schools in the region begin winter break. Traverse City Area Public Schools announced in a press release it would stay virtual for the two days that separate the order’s effective date and its scheduled winter break.
Universities are permitted to have students return to campus for the winter, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked each to not to move in before Jan. 16 and hold in-person classes before Jan. 19.
“I’m pleased to say that most of them have already indicated they will push back their calendar and I appreciate their partnership,” Whitmer said.
By the numbers
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has had 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Benzie County since the beginning of December, health officials confirmed, binging its total to 17.
Four occured in a single day, Dec. 4, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. If accurate that would be the most deaths per-capita in a single day throughout the entire Traverse City region.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Nursing Home Data, there have been two deaths reported in skilled nursing facilities in Benzie County. There haven’t been any in Leelanau County nursing homes.
There’s no data on Crystal View Adult Foster Care in Frankfort, listed as “not in compliance.” That means the facility has “yet to complete initial registration or failed to complete their weekly report.” Crystal View AFC also doesn’t appear to report data to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
On the BLDHD’s data dashboard, the Frankfort zip code of 49635 has 177 confirmed cases with 78 considered active as of Friday. Both would be the most in Benzie or Leelanau County. It also says, between Benzie and Leelanau County, 19 of 21 deaths have occurred among residents 70 or older.
Benzie County was the last county in the Lower Peninsula to have a confirmed case of the disease, also going without a death until mid-July.