Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.