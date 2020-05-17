TRAVERSE CITY — No additional inspections were required of the 20 nursing homes designated by the state as COVID-19 Regional Hubs, the Record-Eagle has learned.
“The facilities we are approving as Regional Hubs are all licensed facilities and do not necessitate an inspection prior to resident transfer,” MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said in an email.
Applying to be recognized as a Hub is voluntary, and facilities are required to submit floor plans to the state’s Medical Services Administration, which is responsible for Medicaid reimbursement, Sutfin said.
Hubs are paid a one-time $5,000 bonus and an estimated $200 per patient per bed per day, above standard Medicaid acute care rates, Sutfin said.
The only regional hub in Michigan north of U.S. 10 is MediLodge GTC on Lafranier Road.
Of the 20 Hubs in Michigan, 5 are owned by MediLodge, state documents show.
MediLodge spokesperson Bill Gray did not return a call for comment but previously told the Record-Eagle the facility would accept only “local” transfers. He repeatedly declined to define how far beyond Grand Traverse County the company considers “local”.
MediLodge GTC was one of the first facilities in the state to be named a Hub, and staff currently are caring for 5 COVID-19 positive patients, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Those and other numbers reported by the state, including how many nursing home residents have died in Hubs — and in other nursing homes — of COVID-19, have recently come into question.
“All the deaths are self-reported right now,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said in a press conference Wednesday. “And we don’t believe that they are accurate.”
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said Wednesday during a state Senate Oversight Committee hearing, he was also not confident in his own department’s numbers.
“I do not stand behind that number as an accurate and full accounting of COVID-related nursing home deaths and I wouldn’t want us to present it that way,” he said. “I think that number is probably – in fact I’m confident that number is an undercount.”
Staff at Michigan’s 465 nursing homes reported 2,874 cases of COVID-19 with 687 deaths as of May 13, state data shows.
Of the positive cases, 278 are among residents of Regional Hubs, though there is no reporting on deaths from the virus in these facilities.
The data also does not show how many cases at the Hubs are new infections and how many are of patients transferred from other facilities.
Sutfin said MDHHS has no reports of transferred patients infecting other residents, though self-reporting by nursing homes has led the department to question their accuracy, she said.
“There are concerns abut data definitions and whether homes are providing daily vs. cumulative counts,” Sutfin told a Record-Eagle reporter in an email Friday. “We have requested daily counts, but facilities are reporting cumulative counts. We are currently working on a new reporting system that should help with this issue.”
When designating a facility as a Hub, MDHHS staff worked with the state’s department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the state Ombudsman, its own Public Health Administration and local health departments, “to assure we have an accurate assessment of what’s happening on the ground in the facilities prior to Hub designation,” Sutfin said.
Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger confirmed Friday a small team of Health Department staff is assigned to communicate with MediLodge GTC, as well as other local long term care facilities.
“The standing telephone calls reveal any new or ongoing illnesses in both residents and staff, as well as the status of the patients being treated in the COVID-19 unit,” Hirschenberger said in an email to a Record-Eagle reporter.
“Additionally, any admissions or discharges from the COVID-19 unit, as well as any new infections in residents or staff trigger a call to our team within 24 hours.”
The Health Department is a local resource for infection control guidance and expedited testing and staff can take quick action to isolate and quarantine as needed, she said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-50 signed April 15, established the procedures for Regional Hubs to offer “load balancing” support to hospitals that otherwise might be overrun.
The Hubs were established to care for two types of patients: those discharged from a hospital, who were still positive for the virus but no longer needed hospitalization; and residents of nursing homes who tested positive for the virus but the facility caring for them could not safely isolate them from other residents.
The minimum requirements for Regional Hubs include the ability to reserve beds for COVID-19-affected transfers until the designation expires, maintain proper staffing levels, the ability to isolate COVID-19 positive patients from other residents and a demonstrated ability to mitigate the spread of the disease, an internal document shows.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt said he’d received calls from constituents on the issue and made calls to MDHHS leadership.
“Its my understanding a nursing home could only be named one of these places if they could isolate and had the capability to handle that type of care,” Schmidt said.
MDHHS in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will soon publish data on nursing home deaths, Sutfin said.
MDHHS is working with The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to develop standard reporting for COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, including deaths, Sutfin said.
“This will eliminate the burden of facilities reporting information to two entities and ensure the state is capturing data consistent with our federal partners,” she said.
The new reporting should be available by the end of the month, Sutfin said.
MediLodge GTC inspection reports by CMS can be read online at medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.