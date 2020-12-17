PETOSKEY — If you ever wanted to be treated like the President, now is your chance.
McLaren Northern Michigan is one of the select few hospitals in the region to offer a pair of therapeutics that infuse antibodies to COVID-19 positive patients.
Transfusions of Rageneron's casirivimab + imdevimab and Eli Lily's bamlanivimab cocktails are available at the hospital to patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus and have a doctor's order to use them.
Neither drug is easy to pronounce, but the "mab" that both end with stands for "monoclonal antibody," or laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.
The drug manufacturers discovered the antibodies in the bloodstream of patients who recovered from COVID-19, then synthetically re-created them to use it as a therapeutic.
"For any infection that humans develop immunity to, we develop what is called antibodies," said Dr. Jon Sangeorzan, infectious diseases physician at McLaren. "They are made by our immune cells and they are basically complex proteins that assist in the destruction of the invading pathogen, whether it be a virus or a bacteria, or other."
Regeneron's cocktail earned national attention when Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump's personal physician, announced in memo the President was using Regeneron's dual antibody for treatment of his case of COVID-19 at Walter Reed Hospital in October.
Trump was then criticized for using a treatment not offered to the public.
Regeneron's drug wasn't authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use at the time Trump was infused. Now, two months later, some doctors have said public use could slash COVID-19 hospitalizations in high-risk populations by 70 percent.
That's because there's evidence in observational studies showing outpatients may have less severe illnesses and do not have to spend as much time in the hospital should they ever require it.
The drug also has a series of logistical headaches that are pushing some hospital systems away from offering it, Sangeorzan said.
The infusions can only be used with those who have been definitively diagnosed with COVID-19 within seven to 10 days. It requires an hour to infuse the patient and an hour to observe the patient afterward.
"You have to take that person who's potentially infectious to others and find a way to put them in a room that they can get safely infused without infecting anybody else," Sangeorzan said. "Preferably, not exposing them to other people who are also COVID-positive, although that's less of a concern."
Providers also must have emergency recovery medications and systems on hand, and that can be a challenge in hospitals already threadbare for staff and PPE.
There's also a lack of definitive data that support the drug's effectiveness (not the safety) while using it. But that outcome data is being tracked at the state and federal level as the drug is being used, Sangeorzan said. Providers must report any adverse effects in patients within 24 hours, following up after 30 days to say if the patient improved, was hospitalized, or died.
"Most places across the state are only doing it in their emergency department where they are diagnosed when patients show up, and they are diagnosed there because the emergency department is already equipped to deal with that," Sangeorzan said.
In McLaren's case, it partnered with Dr. Gustav Lo of Northern Michigan MedCenters in Petoskey (formerly Quick Care and Urgent Care) to provide a setting for administration of the intravenous infusion.
Patients can be referred by their own physician following a positive test, or they may come directly to one of the Northern Michigan Medical Center clinics for an evaluation of symptoms, COVID testing, and eligibility.
As of Tuesday, at least 20 had used the treatment with more lined up to receive it within the next few days.
To contact NMMC, call 231-487-2000.
By the numbers
Cases of the coronavirus rose in Michigan by just over 4,000 Thursday with 190 new deaths. Most of the deaths — 125 —were attributed to a review of Vital Records.
Local cases have risen by 446 since Monday with 19 new deaths. The greatest increase out of the 17 counties in the state's designated Traverse City Economic Recovery Region were in Grand Traverse County with 111.