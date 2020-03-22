Self-quarantine guidelines

Who should self-quarantine?

Anyone who came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or anyone returning from a country with a Level 3 advisory on the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How long?

Fourteen days from your last exposure.

How?

Stay home from work and school. Monitor your temperature at least twice a day an watch for cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Keep a log as you do.

Discuss your work situation with your employer before going back to work.

Do not take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares. Avoid having visitors, and if you do, tell them you're under self-quarantine.

Stay six feet from others.

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other respiratory illness symptoms, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you may have COVID-19.

Call ahead and tell your provider about your recent travel or exposure before getting medical care for any other reasons, like dialysis.

Sources: New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention