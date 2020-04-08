When I reflect on the many opportunities Munson Medical Center was considering in planning for 2020, we could never have predicted the scale of this current pandemic, complexity of the challenges it would present, nor the incredible impact it would have on all of our lives.
However, what does not come as a surprise is how our healthcare team has risen to meet this challenge and how the community has rallied in countless ways to support them.
This pandemic is changing the way our community, healthcare system and hospitals operate in fundamental ways. Managing patient care during such an unprecedented event requires us to leverage our resources and adapt our practices in new ways. It takes coordination and agility to keep pace with rapid change and new information. It takes teamwork not only from our caregivers on the front lines but the entire community.
Weeks ago Munson Medical Center established an Incident Command, as did all hospitals across the Munson Healthcare system. This structure brings together experts and leadership across all departments in order to share information, leverage resources and make timely decisions to most effectively manage a crisis such as the one we are facing with COVID-19. A similar structure is in place at the system level that further leverages resources and knowledge across all nine hospitals and associated clinical care sites.
Our shared team priority is always the safety of our patients, providers, staff and community. Munson Medical Center has been designated one of three Regional COVID-19 Centers throughout Munson Healthcare. We identified and established isolation units to centralize suspected and confirmed-COVID patients with the appropriate clinical staff and resources (like ventilators) to minimize the risk of exposure and preserve supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) of which there is currently a shortage worldwide.
We have been working closely with Grand Traverse Health Department throughout this public health crisis and continually monitor the latest guidelines from the World Health Organization to protect our patients and staff, stay current on developments in patient care and prevent further spread in the community. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the region, we have further restricted visitation and implemented universal masking within the hospital and our outpatient facilities. Change is a constant in managing this pandemic and our healthcare team is a daily inspiration. But we cannot do this alone.
Dealing with this crisis takes a community. We are grateful to so many businesses and organizations for their support. TentCraft quickly responded when we needed a tent for a mobile collection site. Northwestern Michigan College’s Nursing and Dental Assistant Department donated masks and other supplies. Hagerty donated personal protective equipment from its own inventory and reached out to their collector car enthusiasts. Iron Fish Distillery is producing hand sanitizer for the hospital and health system. This is not to mention entities such as the Michigan Veterinarians’ Association, Michigan Manufacturer’s Association and Michigan Dental Association who have been working closely with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association to donate helpful supplies and equipment.
The important role that each and every one of us plays in managing this pandemic cannot be understated. The outpouring of support for our healthcare team has been overwhelming, from handwritten notes to medical supplies and hand-sewn masks. It is vital to do everything we can to keep our healthcare system from being overrun as so many have across the country and our best chance to do so is through social distancing and washing your hands.
Ultimately, staying home, staying safe, staying well is the greatest support you can provide our healthcare workers on the front lines and those in our community who are most vulnerable to this disease.
One of the things that drew me to this position at Munson Medical Center was the incredible community within the hospital and outside its walls. Over the last several weeks I have been inspired by the poise, dedication and compassion of our team under such extraordinarily stressful circumstances. At the same time, I am so grateful for the deserved love and support they receive from the community. We will need it as we are challenged in the days, weeks and months ahead. But I know that, together, we will endure.
Our website has the latest information about COVID-19, keeping your family safe and how you can help our healthcare team. Please visit munsonhealthcare.org and click on the orange banner at the top. Additionally, if you would like to send notes of appreciation and encouragement to our healthcare team, please send all cards, drawings, etc. to: Munson Healthcare Foundations, 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684. We will display them throughout the hospital to show your appreciation.
Be safe and be well.
