TRAVERSE CITY — The Riverside Inn in Leland put a new rule in place to control the spread of the coronavirus this weekend — refusing service to those who refuse to wear a mask.
Owner Kate Vilter said she has followed every guideline for opening the restaurant, even going above and beyond to keep both guests and staff safe. Social distancing is being maintained and patrons are being asked to cover their faces whenever they are not seated at a table.
But Vilter said there are a number of people — mostly younger people — who’ve been repeatedly asked by staff to put their mask on when they get up from the table.
“They literally walked away,” Vilter said. “It’s very disheartening when people refuse to comply with our requests. We are constantly policing people. It puts bartenders and waitstaff in an uncomfortable position for many hours.”
In Michigan, masks are required in all indoor public spaces, like grocery stores, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order specifies that people who fail to wear masks cannot be criminally charged.
Most businesses in the Grand Traverse region have signs on their doors stating that masks must be worn, yet some patrons roam the aisles with bare faces.
“I think they feel like they’re being told what to do and they don’t think (COVID-19) is such a big deal,” said Katy Lucas, of Traverse City.
Lucas, who is a nurse, believes that many people don’t understand the numbers and are constantly comparing the disease to the flu, which killed about 35,000 people in the U.S. during the 2018-19 flu season, according to the CDC. More than 130,000 American citizens have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Lucas also thinks people don’t understand droplet transmission, which can spread COVID-19 through respiratory droplets that can travel up to 6 feet before landing in another person’s nose, mouth or eyes, or on their clothing, which can then be touched and transmitted to the face.
“That’s why social distancing is so important,” Lucas said.
Wearing a mask is a matter of courtesy, of having respect for other people’s health, for their concerns and for the scientific body of knowledge, she said. Not wearing one is just plain rude.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wear masks in public — especially when it’s hard to maintain social distancing.
Masks and other cloth face coverings inhibit the spray of respiratory droplets, thereby reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus by up to 50 percent, according to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The disease can be passed around by people who carry the coronavirus, but are not sick and don’t know they are infected.
This weekend thousands of people will visit Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which annually gets more than 1.5 million visitors. Many will travel through Empire and Glen Arbor to pick up groceries, fill up the gas tank and get a bite to eat.
At Anderson’s Market in Glen Arbor a sign on the door asks that all shoppers wear a mask. On a recent visit only one young man in the store had no mask. He left it in the car, he said, declining to give his name.
Further up the road at the Dune Climb three friends from downstate were getting some sun. Masks are not required outdoors, but all three said they put them on whenever they go into a business.
“We’ve been wearing them when we go into stores and restaurants, anywhere we’re around people,” said Sharon Kuchabsky of Royal Oak.
Theresa Sorby works in a bank just outside of Detroit, where the COVID-19 hit pretty hard. She’s only been to her Interlochen cabin a couple of times this year.
“I know how bad the virus is, so I didn’t want to bring anything up here,” Sorby said. “I don’t want to make anybody sick. It’s not about Gretchen (Whitmer). It’s about looking out for everybody.”
Susan Scott, of St. Clair Shores, says it makes her nervous when she sees people without masks.
“It’s like they don’t care, like they don’t take it seriously,” Scott said.
Beryl Skrocki owns Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak in Empire. The doors are open and welcoming, though visitors are greeted by a sign stating the rules — wear a mask — and a gallon of hand sanitizer.
Most people are compliant, say Skrocki and her daughter, Annabel Skrocki, who works there.
“There are a small handful of people who complain that they can’t breathe or come up with some kind of excuse,” Annabel Skrocki said.
Some say they left their mask in the car and are sent to get it or are given one from a box near the door. Just a couple of people left when they were told they couldn’t come in without it.
“Honestly, I don’t want them back if they don’t want to be thoughtful of other people,” Beryl Skrocki said.
“It’s very selfish not to cover up,” Annabel said.
They think people are making some sort of a statement that may or may not be political.
President Donald Trump has not worn a mask in his many public appearances during the pandemic and has even suggested that masks are political statement against him.
Trump recently said that masks are good and that a black mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger, according to news reports.
Some of Vilter’s staff have threatened to quit if mask wearing is not enforced. They are worried about tourists who may bring the coronavirus with them, as well as the rising number of cases in northern Michigan, which had remained low through the pandemic.
“I can’t afford to lose servers,” Vilter said. “I can’t afford to lose anyone. It’s too bad it’s gotten this ugly because it’s a public health issue, not a political issue.”
