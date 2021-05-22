TRAVERSE CITY — Eyes are shifting toward next school year, but masks will remain on the faces of students, staff and visitors through the end of the current one.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommend all people in a school building — even if they are fully vaccinated — continue to wear masks in the final few weeks of the school year marred by COVID-19.
Most districts have less than a month before classes break for the summer, and any change to the mask policy would require action from the board of education to alter the district’s return-to-school plan approved in August. The state mandates that school boards reaffirm the district’s COVID-19 learning plan every month, but that plan does not include mask policies.
Kingsley Area Schools will maintain the masking status quo. Superintendent Keith Smith said that even with vaccines available to students 12 years old and up, trying to coordinate who has and has not been vaccinated — and in turn who would be allowed to go maskless — would be an undertaking with a greater risk than reward.
“If you were wrong right now and were to loosen the restrictions too fast and we had a small outbreak, that could call graduation into question or state meets for track kids or softball or baseball or golf,” he said. “Given that what we’ve done has worked so well, why not just stay the course?”
Absent a new strain of COVID-19 or another outbreak or uptick, Smith said a “normal opening” appears to be on track for the fall. Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said they expect to receive guidance during the summer on how to approach masking for the 2021-22 school year.
“Hopefully this is a chapter we can put behind us,” Smith said.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner will update TCAPS trustees about mask policy and other COVID-19 protocols at the board meeting Monday. TCAPS eased mask requirements by allowing students to take them off outside at recess, but VanWagoner said he plans to recommend the district follow the CDC and MDHHS recommendations to wear masks indoors for the rest of the school year.
The board has the option to go change masking policy, but that doesn’t seem likely. Both VanWagoner and Board President Scott Newman-Bale said TCAPS received legal advice to continue requiring masks.
Newman-Bale, who is the CEO and founder of Short’s Brewing Company, has seen both the public and private side of the mask debate. Newman-Bale was firm in his requirement that masks be worn by all and at all times in his restaurant. He was shocked at how quickly mask requirements have changed, considering the worries about a major outbreak just six weeks ago.
The confusion and ever-changing guidance from the CDC, MDHHS and governor’s office gives Newman-Bale pause as well.
“No one is on the same page, right now,” he said. “This isn’t as simple as changing the mandate. You have to change the plan. You have to submit the plan. There are legal questions with the plan. I don’t think anyone wants us spending legal fees — one way or the other — over a sudden change.”
Although mask policies are not likely to change now, many are hopeful they’ll change by next school year. Increased vaccination rates among students will push that change forward, health department officials said.
Health officials view the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits just the same as a vaccine for any other preventable disease. The more eligible bodies to be vaccinated, the greater the benefit to the community as a whole. Children 12 to 15 years old getting vaccinated protects themselves as well as their friends, families, school staff and other children who might be unable to get the vaccine because of underlying health issues, Hirschenberger said.
“Having the vaccine means that children no longer need to live with the anxiety that they may unwittingly spread the virus to a more vulnerable relative or friend,” Hirschenberger said. “Vaccines are just as much about protecting those around you as they are about protecting yourself.”
Although there are worries about what side effects children might experience, Hirschenberger said parents should feel confident that any immune response to the vaccine means antibodies against COVID-19 are being built up in the child’s system. Results from the vaccine study on 12- to 15-year-olds showed most side effects were minor and went away quickly, Hirschenberger said. No “severe adverse events” were documented either.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office released guidance Wednesday to shift school districts’ focus toward implementing plans to help students recover from the adverse effects of COVID-19, both academically and mentally. The outline urges school districts to require or request a student’s immunization status by Dec. 31.
Smith said he has not had any conversations about requiring Kingsley students to be vaccinated in order to attend in person. The vaccine remains authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but Smith has concerns that the science supporting the vaccine is still new and likely “isn’t infallible.”
“I couldn’t imagine a scenario that would require kids to get a vaccine that isn’t tested more thoroughly yet,” Smith said. “That would blow me away to see something like that come down the pipe.”