TRAVERSE CITY — As both masked and unmasked children hopped off their buses for the first day of school, COVID-19 came with them.

Kids fell sick in school districts across the region — some in districts that had imposed no public health rules. But they also fell sick in districts where mask-wearing, testing and quarantining measures were mandatory, including in Antrim County, where the local health department reported one of the first pediatric deaths in northwest Michigan.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

Data released to the Record-Eagle by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show how pediatric case counts varied between area school districts. With some qualification, the data do show what scientists across the country have been saying for months — public health guidelines tend to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Some question marks over the data, including errors by MDHHS analysts and tiny sample sizes in small schools, muddy the local reflection of a well-documented national trend.

In October, analysts from the University of Michigan and MDHHS mapped pediatric cases to the school districts in which they were reported. The analysis found clear trends, particularly in the first few weeks of classes. Cases spiked early in unmasked districts. Those with mask mandates, or partial mask mandates, saw a slower spread.

Schools without mask mandates also saw higher case rates in northwest Michigan, but with the caveat of at least two small schools in Antrim County — Alba and Bellaire. Both schools had short spikes in cases three weeks after the school year began.

Marisa Eisenberg, the mathematical biologist and author of the analysis, said that even if the localized data is confusing, the story on a statewide level is clear.

“You can definitely see that districts that don’t have mask requirements in place really saw higher case rates during that back-to-school time,” said Eisenberg, who is an associate professor at the University of Michigan.

The murky data show how difficult it is to draw a straight line from public health guidelines to case counts when it comes to schools. School principals say cases are being spread outside of the classroom — on school buses, soccer fields, clubs or in family living rooms.

The findings hold true when adjusted to consider some of those variables — like vaccination rates or individual mask rules — which contributed to some districts having a higher “risk-index.” Kalkaska and Kingsley school districts were labeled as “high-risk.”

In addition to the health department’s mask mandate, Bellaire schools’ other COVID mitigation efforts include social distancing, restrictions on the number of students allowed at lunch tables and testing for potential close contacts for up to seven consecutive days, superintendent Mark Brenton said.

In October, Bellaire canceled classes for a week because of the number of students considered close contacts to COVID cases. At that time, about 50 students — 17 percent of Bellaire’s student population — in the Bellaire elementary, middle and high schools were identified as close contacts.

Since that week in October, Brenton said he has not considered canceling classes because of COVID-19 cases again. Bellaire currently has two active COVID cases and a cumulative 28 cases this school year.

Brenton said Bellaire has seen most of the COVID spread in its school community happen outside of the classroom.

“The positive COVID-19 cases that we are aware of have happened exclusively outside of school, primarily within homes/families,” Brenton said in an email. “None of the students who have been identified as close contacts of students in school have subsequently tested positive.”

Other superintendents in the area made similar observations.

At Buckley Community Schools, masks are optional during the school day. Superintendent Jessica Harrand said that if she began to see more spread in schools, she would consider a mask mandate, but at the moment, she said she is seeing a “very clear” spread between family members.

“Last year … we might have a couple or one or two family members get sick, and so we were having students being quarantined multiple times,” Harrand said. “Right now, we’re really seeing that it is often all or most of the family ending up getting it in a pretty quick timeframe.”

Buckley schools have daily health screenings, rapid tests, temperature checks and quarantines for family members of COVID-positive students. Siblings of students who test positive for COVID or are considered a probable COVID case are asked to stay home, Harrand said.

Forest Area Community Schools superintendent Joshua Rothwell said he also believes most of the COVID spread in his school’s community is happening outside of the school day. Forest Area does not have a universal masking policy, however the district did have one for the beginning of the school year, Rothwell said.

“I think the biggest challenge that we have is: a lot of our kids are gathering with family and friends outside of the school day,” Rothwell said. “So it’s very challenging for us to enforce a universal masking mandate in the school, but then when they’re dispatched for the day, then they’re hanging out with their buddies and they’re going to family homes and such.”

Eisenberg and school superintendents’ conclusions ultimately shared some common ground.

“It’s hard to disentangle all those things,” Eisenberg said. “Particularly, I think, the social contact patterns that might be different, as well as masking.”

The state analysis is backed by Lisa Peacock, who serves as Health Officer for two separate health departments in northwest Michigan.

“Masks are extremely effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission in the classroom,” Peacock said. She added that the spikes in Alba and Bellaire could well be described by their small enrollment size, as well as by lower vaccination rates in Antrim County.

Peacock initially presented the state analysis in a Munson press conference in November, when child cases were rising and hospital officials tapped pediatricians to warn about COVID-19.

“We have to rely on statewide data, because they can control for certain things that we can’t,” said Peacock. “Especially when it comes to small population counties like ours.”

Traverse City Area Public Schools, the region’s largest school district with more than 9,000 students, was easier to analyze. When compared with two unmasked school districts of a comparable size, case rates were typically lower than within TCAPS, which adopted a district-wide mask mandate that will expire on Dec. 31.

The findings have also been replicated in the BMJ as well as in a study conducted by the CDC. That study found half as many pediatric cases appeared in masked districts. The CDC study also cautioned that, for small counties, “the findings might not be generalizable.”

The MDHHS analysis also stumbled into at least one mistake. For the 15 school districts submitted to the Record-Eagle, at least two were incorrectly marked as having no mask mandates, when they were under health orders installed by Peacock.

When the issue was raised, an official for the executive office of the governor corrected the mislabeling. It’s not clear how many other school districts might have been incorrectly labeled in MDHHS analysis.

More broadly, the challenge of tracking and analyzing school case data has fallen on strapped county health departments. Public health officers say parents of children are difficult to reach when case investigators call, as well as reserved about the information they’re willing to share to help health departments reverse-engineer an outbreak.

“We get about a 40 percent return rate,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department. “But even amongst the 40 percent that do return the information, they’re not always that complete. We’re attempting to call all those that are school-age right now, but at this stage of the pandemic, there’s not a lot of people that are giving back information.”

Meanwhile, some health departments have less staff than when the pandemic began two years ago. Job postings from the Michigan Association for Local Public Health show pages and pages of vacant positions, while many other health departments are being temporarily staffed by temporary workers rerouted from either MSHDA or the CDC Foundation.

Schools and school-aged children have not, and cannot, exist in a vacuum outside of these circumstances, according to Eisenberg, the report author. Eisenberg said she expected to see the biggest discrepancies in cases in the back-to-school period — which she did.

She has continued to follow the case rates at the state level, she said, where the gap is narrowing between school districts with and without mask mandates

“It’s not that masks aren’t making a difference — I think they likely are,” Eisenberg said. “But we’re seeing so much other transmission, that there’s a large sort of background transmission that’s happening across all age groups and many different settings.”

“Masks are extremely effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission in the classroom.” Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for two separate health departments in region