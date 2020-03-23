TRAVERSE CITY — Medical marijuana dispensaries in northern Michigan are pressing on amid concerns surrounding COVID-19 to insure their patients are well supplied.
Local dispensaries are changing business practices, instituting delivery and curbside pickup services, giving patients — many who are immunocompromised — a chance to get medical marijuana during a time of recommended social isolation.
The state of Michigan has relaxed regulations on dispensaries and gave them the option to serve customers outside their doors to help limit contact between patients.
Highly Cannaco, located at 752 Munson Ave. in Traverse City, plans to have delivery service up and running Monday. Assistant Manager Jodi Rademaker said the closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak accelerated Highly Cannaco’s efforts to start a delivery service, turning a process that would normally take weeks into a weekend.
Rademaker said they needed the new service to make sure they can reach their patients — even in the event of a complete public lockdown.
“It sounds like we are pretty protected (from closing) because this is considered essential medicine,” Rademaker said. “From what we can gather, even in complete lockdown at least one of us will be able to provide delivery service.”
While patients can expect longer wait times for delivery, it may become the only way for patients to get their medical marijuana. The state has also changed rules that now allow patients to have marijuana delivered to an address not listed on their medical card. In the meantime, immunocompromised patients should call ahead for curbside service even though occupancy limits have been set at all retail businesses.
Cured Leaf, located at 709 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City, has seen a spike in delivery orders and manager Justin Pierick said March 13 was one of the business’ best days.
“We had our best day last Friday just after the scare started and every day since has been really good,” Pierick said. “People are stocking up. Our business has picked up rather than went down.”
Pierick said that Cured Leaf’s supply still surpasses the demand but customers are making larger purchases in case of a shutdown.
“We got heavily stocked before this hit so we were ready for the increase in business,” he said. “We are taking it day by day but we intend to stay open until somebody in the government tells us otherwise.”
Both Traverse City shops have ramped up sanitation techniques and Highly Cannaco has limited their storefront to only one customer at a time.
When asked if concerns over COVID-19 being a respiratory illness concerned customers enough to curb their smoke intake, Pierick said the overall trend has been moving toward edible marijuana for some time.
“I think a lot of people are being really conscious of what is going on with their lungs and it is leading them to buy medibles instead,” he said.
