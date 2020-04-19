It sounded hinky from the start.
A friend told me he’d heard from a guy, who’d heard from a guy, who’d heard from a 911 dispatcher, that the official numbers of COVID-19 deaths were all messed up.
Inflated, maybe even on purpose.
The links in the rumor chain went like this:
If an EMT was called to respond to someone with COVID-19, any other death that occurred at that time, and that the EMT was unable to respond to, was cited as a COVID-19 death.
See what I mean? Sounds off.
So, I checked. I called Jason Torey, director of Grand Traverse County’s Central Dispatch.
“No,” was his short answer.
The longer answer? The only people here who certify COVID-19 as cause of death are the medical examiner or medical staff at Munson Hospital.
“I trace rumors too,” Torey said. “But I hadn’t heard of this one.”
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, health department workers do what’s called “contact tracing.”
Meaning, they interview the person who tested positive about where they’ve been and who’ve they’ve interacted with, and then call those people and let them know they’re at risk for the illness.
I wanted to apply a similar technique to this rumor.
Where did it come from?
And why would anyone purposely give false information about a pandemic?
My friend bristled at the question.
He didn’t know why someone would falsely inflate death counts and he also didn’t want to talk about it anymore.
I went to my second choice for information, that bastion of truth, the internet.
Specifically, to the online mythbusters at Snopes.com.
They’d never heard of this particular COVID-related rumor. But they had debunked plenty of others:
The same person did not die twice of the virus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not ban the sale of flags.
And psychic Sylvia Brown did not predict COVID-19.
Rumors like this, it turns out, all have anxiety at their core. When humans don’t have answers, we fill in the blanks with, well, something. Anything.
And sometimes we share that something with other people. It makes us feel in control, even when we’re not. Like now.
Jason Torey, the head of our Central Dispatch, would like to ask you not to do that. Please. Debunking rumors takes him away from the important work of keeping us all safe.
In other news, the Michigan State Police just said Ivermectin, a medication in paste form, squirted down the throats of horses twice a year to prevent worms, won’t prevent people from contracting COVID-19.
Don’t use it. It won’t work. It might even harm you.
Plus, there’s this rumor going around that it tastes pretty horrible, too.
