TRAVERSE CITY — Some businesses in Michigan are beginning to reopen after weeks of government-mandated shutdowns intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
City Bike Shop was among the many bicycle businesses allowed to reopen this week.
Other businesses, however, still are mandated to remain shuttered. And they worry that the window of opportunity to recoup some of their losses is rapidly closing.
Many local businesses have been counting on a burst of sales from pent-up demand for merchandise, demand that would get a boost from federal stimulus checks, said Jim Muennich, owner of Affordable Mattress by Appointment in Traverse City.
He fears that corporate big-box stores will gobble up most of that demand simply because they’ve been allowed to completely reopen while their competition — locally owned small businesses — remain locked down.
“All of the stimulus checks will be spent by the time we’re out (of lock-down),” Muennich said.
He believes his business will survive, but he fears that other small businesses may not.
“Yes, this is hurting me, but it is hurting so many others,” said Muennich.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer late last week relaxed her executive order to allow some non-essential businesses to reopen. Among them were bicycle repair facilities.
City Bike Shop owners Julie and Steve Baesch reopened the business they’ve operated for 24 years.
“We’re slammed, actually, with repairs,” Steve Baesch said Tuesday. “We just can’t keep up with it. Everybody wants to get out and ride a bike or exercise or something. They just all showed up at the same time.”
He and Julie have been working in their shop on Eighth Street in Traverse City. He plans to bring employees back next week. They’ll maintain strict social distancing rules.
“We’re all set up for that,” said Baesch. “We have Xs where we have space, we’ll clean the bikes as they come in. And we have a sign out front telling everybody that have to wear a mask. We’ll only have four people in the store at a time.”
Muennich, even before the coronavirus crisis began, normally only had one customer at a time in his mattress store. His business name specifies “By Appointment,” because that has been his business model from the start.
He is certain he could maintain appropriate social distancing. But the current rules don’t allow him to unlock the door.
Muennich regrets that the detailed lists of business types in Whitmer’s executive orders have resulted in the ability of corporate stores to open while preventing small businesses from opening.
“When she opened up the big-box stores, to let them go into all the departments and buy tires, small appliance, floor coverings ... people out there don’t realize that that’s a dagger in local business,” said Muennich.
The stress of coronovirus closures have been felt nationwide.
Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, The Associated Press reported, and attorneys who work with struggling companies are seeing signs that more owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy.
Companies forced to close or curtail business because of government attempts to stop the virus’s spread have growing debts and uncertain prospects for returning to normal operations. Even those owners receiving emergency loans and grants aren’t sure that help will be enough.
“Just like there are many employees who, on the first Friday they were broke because they didn’t get a check, there are so many small businesses that, the first month they went without their business, it’s irreversible,” said Muennich.
