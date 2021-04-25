MANISTEE — Small businesses in Manistee County hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grants through the Regional Resiliency Program starting April 26.
The application period for grants, of up to $5,000 each, opens Monday at 8 a.m. and continues through May 7 at 5 p.m.
The program in Manistee County is being coordinated by the Manistee Industrial Development Corporation and Venture North Funding and Development.
Applications can be filled out online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Manistee County businesses with nine of fewer full-time employees are eligible. Businesses that “applied for and/or received RRP grants in 2020 are eligible to apply in 2021,” according to the release.
“Thanks to the IDC, Manistee County has had a very strong presence as a partner in the RRP,” Venture North president Laura Galbraith said in the release. “A community presence is essential. We count on local representatives to make funding recommendations based on their knowledge of the County and its various communities.”
Currently, a total of $52,700 is available for the program. The funding came from a $30,000 award from the IDC, a $20,000 allocation from Venture North and a $2,500 award from West Shore Bank.
“The IDC Board was once again supportive of the RRP as a way to provide funds and encouragement to small businesses throughout Manistee County, realizing that nearly all have been impacted by the pandemic,” IDC Board member Steve Brower said in the release. “We have also made arrangements to have community members review all applications and provide funding recommendations that Venture North follows in making grant awards by the end of May.”
“We so appreciate repeat contributors such as West Shore Bank,” Galbraith said in the release. “They realize the importance of helping small businesses that have been severely impacted by the pandemic.”
The grant application process should take 30 to 40 minutes to complete, according to the release. Assistance is available by contacting Venture North at (231) 995-7115 or info@venturenorthfunding.org.
Galbraith said organizational and individual donations to the RRP still are being accepted online at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995-7110.