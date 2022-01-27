TRAVERSE CITY — As the Jan. 27 deadline for health care personnel to be vaccinated approached, about 20 percent of unvaccinated holdouts at Grandvue Medical Facility in Charlevoix chose to comply.

The rest said they’d rather resign.

In total, north of 35 employees have resigned because of the vaccination mandate, said Joe Taylor, administrator for the East Jordan long-term care facility.

“I worked the night shift Sunday night as a nurse because we didn’t have anybody,” said Taylor. “All my leadership are working as whatever they’re leading.”

On the listserv to which he belongs, Taylor said other facility administrators are staring down the same challenge. Federal data show vaccination rates in nursing homes have gone up as the deadline approached. But the rise doesn’t necessarily reflect compliance with the mandate, but rather a new, harsh reality for the American health care system: non-compliant staff would rather resign than comply with the federal vaccination order.

“It’s your basic math. You can increase your numerator and decrease the denominator. Unfortunately, the number has only gone up because of attrition,” said Taylor on Wednesday. “It’s not because people got the shot. A handful of them did, but most of it is just folks leaving.”

Grand Traverse Pavilions may face a similar exodus. A federal vaccination tracking system for nursing homes shows 30 employees have declined the vaccine for non-medical purposes.

Deb Allen, a spokesperson for the Pavilions, confirmed the number. Allen said the Pavilions’ nursing staff is ready to vaccinate any staff member that chooses to get the vaccine.

“Certainly, we in the senior care industry have to be more strict on vaccine exemptions, because of the highly vulnerable population that we are entrusted to care for,” Allen said. “Many elderly in skilled nursing homes have multiple conditions that make them more susceptible to infections and diseases.”

Unlike a separate mandate originally issued by OSHA, the federal mandate for health care workers has no testing opt-out clause. Workers must be vaccinated or provide a medical or religious exemption.

While the OSHA mandate was struck down this month by the Supreme Court, a separate ruling found that it was legal for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to mandate vaccination in the facilities the agency regulates. That includes nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals. It does not include assisted living facilities, group homes, or in-home providers who aren’t CMS-certified.

At Grandvue, Taylor said replacing those who’d left has been incredibly difficult, despite hiring temp staff and offering what he called “aggressive incentives”. That included sign-on bonuses, as well as bonuses each time another 10 percent of his staff became vaccinated.

“I’m not sure what else we can do about hiring,” Taylor said. “For every one person we hire we’ve lost 10.”

As far as reasoning, Taylor said his impression was that employees didn’t like the government telling them what to do. Last May, the facility reported having 205 employees. As of Jan. 9, that number is down to 169.

The Pavilions has weathered a similar staffing decline. In the same timeframe, the 373-employee nursing home dropped to 317.

Heidi Gustine, executive director of the regional Area Agency on Aging, said that the mandate was breaking a system that was already fragile.

“What we had not taken into account was the unexpected consequences of having that mandate and what to do about it from a policy perspective,” said Gustine. “The policy did not entertain the consequences of the mandate.”

One result has been that her agency, which is not subject to the mandate, has been receiving resumes from health care workers looking to avoid vaccination.

In other nursing homes, vaccination rates have trended upward in recent weeks. Nathan Loop, administrator for the Maples in Benzie County, said the facility was approaching a 95 percent vaccination rate, with just 5 percent opting out by religious exemption.

Other facilities have avoided layoffs in part thanks to CMS’ allowance for a religious exemption.

For example, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center operates a 104-bed long-term care unit which is in 100 percent compliance with the CMS mandate, according to Jeremy Cannon, the facility’s chief nursing officer.

However, the actual vaccination rate there is 74 percent. As of Jan. 9, 52 staff members there had not been vaccinated, the CMS data show, although Cannon said he could not confirm that number offhand. None have cited what CMS calls a “medical contraindication to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We respect people’s decisions and we’re meeting them where they’re at, but obviously we’re going to advocate for vaccination,” said Cannon, who also noted a bump in job applications recently. Cannon said the facility would face fewer layoffs than initially expected, and credited an aggressive process of educating and encouraging staff to get vaccinated.

The mandate deadline comes as Michigan experiences record-high cases of COVID-19 among long-term care facility employees. On the week of Jan. 19, MDHHS reported more than 2,000 weekly cases in the category. Resident deaths have bumped up as well, although they remain nowhere near the high death tolls reported in the spring of 2020, when vaccines were unavailable.

In total, 93 deaths have occurred in nursing homes within Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Emmet, Antrim, Benzie and Charlevoix counties — out of a total of 515 COVID-19 deaths. The high death rate — which may still be an undercount – has informed a nationwide concern over protocols in long-term care facilities, where older residents face much worse odds contending with COVID-19.