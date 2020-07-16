TRAVERSE CITY — A Kalkaska man faces a felony assault charge after officers say he pulled a knife on a Meijer employee during a confrontation over his refusal to wear a face mask in the store.
Kenneth Inman, 39, was arraigned Thursday afternoon before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. The felony carries maximum penalty of four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
Rodgers offered Inman a $2,500 personal recognizance bond on condition he doesn't return to any Meijer store or appear in public whatsoever without a mask or face covering.
He requested a court-appointed attorney -- Inman said during arraignment he doesn't have a job and doesn't collect any government aid. Instead, family members support him financially, he said.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Meijer store in Acme, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials. Investigators say Inman was shopping when an employee approached him and requested he put on a face covering — as per store policy.
He refused multiple times, telling the employee wearing a mask “violated his rights,” Lt. Chris Oosse said Monday.
Inman became irritated when the employee asked a final time — that’s when he drew the knife, Oosse said. The employee told deputies Inman brandished the four-inch blade at her until she backed off.
Inman does not have a criminal history, according to discussion at the hearing.
A preliminary exam in the case is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. A probable cause conference will take place by the end of July.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.