LANSING — The Mackinac Bridge Authority will not accept cash transactions starting March 21. The change follows Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to a release.
Until further notice, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker.
The authority and toll staff will be encouraging transition to non-cash payments for the next few days until cash is no longer accepted.
"We realize this change may be an inconvenience for many of our customers, but eliminating the handling of cash between drivers and our employees is one more way we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said in the release.
"We'll reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves."
If drivers wish to pay with credit or debit cards, the toll collector will hold the credit card device out to the driver so they can insert their card. Drivers will not need to hand their cards to the toll collector.
The authority previously announced suspension of its driver assistance program and snowmobile, passenger and bicyclist transportation programs as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
