TRAVERSE CITY — Don't look for the mob of sand-kicking, pedal-pushing and paddling racers the M22 Challenge usually brings to the Glen Lake area each year.
They won't be there in 2020.
Nor will a crowd of 6,000 or so revelers wave rainbow flags and cheer on Up North Pride's visibility parade and other raucous Up North Pride Week events.
They won't show up either in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force organizers of large events to cancel or delay.
M22 Challenge organizers announced Monday that the run-bike-paddle race is postponed until June 12, 2021. It was originally set for June 13, 2020, and organizers couldn't find alternate dates this year, according to the release.
The race typically is set for a 2.5-mile run, including a trudge up Sleeping Bear Dunes, a 17-mile pedal around Glen Lake and a 2.5-mile paddle in Little Glen Lake, according to event information.
Anyone who registered for the race in 2020 is already signed up for 2021 and have from September to March 1, 2021, to transfer their registration to someone else, sans fee, according to the release.
Up North Pride Week will cancel all in-person events after consulting with experts and other LGBTQ pride event organizers worldwide, board Programming Chair Nick Viox said. Organizers of other local events weighed in as well on how to safely celebrate pride week.
"We just believe the current setup, the current layout that we have was not the right way to do that this year," he said.
Up North Pride Week was originally set for June 22-28, according to event social media.
Now, organizers are weighing how to better recognize the week, Viox said. Early ideas include online events and in-person gatherings later in the year when it's safe. Send suggestions to programming@upnorthpride.com.
Viox said LGBTQ community members upset about the pandemic can find resources here: http://upnorthpride.com/events
Traverse City Tourism's events page is a catalog of cancellations, from afternoon wine-tastings to days-long celebrations. Among them is the Traverse City Centennial Rotary Show, previously set for an April 30-May 2 live event at the City Opera House.
Other major events have pulled the plug on 2020 plans as well, including the National Cherry Festival, originally set for July 4-11, as previously reported.
So too did the Mesick Mushroom Festival planned for May 8, the Empire Asparagus Festival set for May 15-16 and the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival tapped for May 16, according to Traverse City Tourism.
The fate of other major events is unclear.
Traverse City Film Festival's website lists its July 28-Aug. 2 dates.
Meg Weichman with the flm festival forwarded a statement from festival founder Michael Moore, who on April 16 said he has been monitoring the situation and will announce festival plans in the coming days.
Weichman didn't respond to requests for an update Tuesday.
Nor is there any indication on Ironman 70.3 Traverse City's website or social media that plans are going to change — a March 13 post says the half-triathlon is on for now. The swim-bike-run race is set for Aug. 30.
The Ironman organization lists a number of canceled or postponed races around the world, and Traverse City's isn't among them.
Messages to Traverse City race director Joel Gaff weren't returned Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.