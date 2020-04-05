TRAVERSE CITY — People with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis face an uneven supply of hydroxychloroquine as the drug is increasingly the focus of COVID-19 treatment trials.
That’s cause for anxiety among the lupus patients Judy Sova’s heard from throughout Michigan and elsewhere, she said. She’s the board of directors president for the Michigan Lupus Foundation, which conducts an annual symposium in Traverse City and is working to reestablish a support group there.
Sova said anxiety isn’t a small issue for people diagnosed with lupus.
“The biggest problem we’re having with this is, these lupus patients are so stressed out over whether or not they’re going to be able to have their meds, and it’s such a vicious circle because the biggest trigger for a lupus flare is stress,” she said. “Well, what could be more stressful?”
A lupus flare causes a person’s immune system to attack their own body, with symptoms ranging from a fever, painful or swollen joints or sores in the mouth or nose, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Hydroxycloroquine, sold under the name Plaquenil, curbs those symptoms and more, including stopping the inflammation of the lungs’ lining and preventing lupus from spreading to certain organs, according to the Johns Hopkins Lupus Center. It can cut flares by up to 50 percent.
People are telling Sova that they’re now getting a 30-day supply of hydroxychloroquine instead of a 90-day one, or often a 14-day supply, sometimes with no guarantee that refills will be available, she said.
One woman wrote of her 16-year-old daughter who underwent two years of chemo and hydroxychloroquine to get her lupus into remission, but now isn’t sure she’ll have dependable access to hydroxychloroquine.
In Traverse City, Thompson Pharmacy’s customers who need the drug should have enough to get them through until mid-April when the company expects to get more, pharmacist Mark Thompson said. He’s hoping to get either tablets or bulk powder for capsules.
Until then, he’s down to a single 30-day supply, Thompson said. Some suppliers have told him they’re diverting their stock to COVID-19 hotspots.
Then, there are the clinical trials — Henry Ford Hospital System just announced a 3,000-person trial to see if hydroxychloroquine can protect first responders and healthcare workers from catching COVID-19, according to a release.
“That kind of thing is definitely creating more of a shortage of it than there already was,” Thompson said.
The issue with the drug supply predates the COVID-19 outbreak, Thompson said. The drug was becoming scarce in July.
Others have been able to keep a steady stock of the drug, including Hometown Pharmacy’s long-term care division, said Steve Woltanski, the company’s vice president for long-term care.
The company supplies drugs to a number of Traverse City-area facilities, including Pavilions and Orchard Creek.
“We kind of anticipated that there might be a shorter supply, so we did historic usage reports to make sure we had several months’ supply on hand so we were good,” he said.
Munson Medical Center has enough of the drug to supply those who use it for lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, hospital spokesman Brian Lawson said.
It also has enough to give to COVID-19 patients on a case-by-case basis — he was unaware of anyone who is getting the drug for that reason as of Friday.
Sova said she’s heard from a few lupus patients in the state who aren’t having trouble getting hydroxychloroquine — she figures about a third of the people she’s heard from are having no issues.
Michigan authorities threatened any doctor who prescribed the medicine to themselves or their families with possible administrative action, but the letter drew criticism that prompted a clarification, the Detroit News reported.
Meanwhile, hospitals continued to prescribe the drug, including to COVID-19 patients, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested an emergency supply from a federal stockpile.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a video conference with the Record-Eagle that the state never intended to punish doctors who use the drug for what it was clinically designed for, nor to restrict its use.
“What we were concerned about is the potential sort of personal, private stockpiling or hoarding of this particular treatment,” he said.
Sova said the drug’s efficacy for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients is established, while studies of its effects on COVID-19 are mixed — some show promise while others show little impact. But she doesn’t begrudge anyone who gets the drug for COVID-19.
She just wants those with autoimmune diseases to at least have equal access as those diagnosed with the new disease.
“My biggest concern is making people understand the fear that lupus patients have over what’s going on right now,” she said. “That fear causes stress and stress causes flares.”
