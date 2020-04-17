TRAVERSE CITY — No National Cherry Festival in 2020 means no smell of wood smoke and turkey legs in the Open Space from Steve’s Smokin BBQ.
It also means a big dent in income for Steve Randell, who with wife Lori and son Logan co-owns the traveling food business, he said.
“It’s a huge part of my income. That was a devastating loss this morning that I heard about it,” he said.
Randell said he’s already back in Traverse City early from Arizona, where he sells food fall through spring. One of his biggest shows there, the Maricopa County Fair, was canceled. Then on Wednesday he found out the Cherry Festival was postponed to 2021, also because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know the coordinators of the Cherry Festival and I respect them very much, and I know that this was not what they wanted to do,” Randell said.
National Cherry Festival Director Kat Paye announced the cancellation via email early Wednesday morning.
This year’s festival was set to run July 4-11, and include the annual air show where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were set to appear, festival spokeswoman Susan Wilcox-Olson said.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers said the northwest Michigan town, like many others on Lake Michigan, depends on tourism, so canceling such a massive event isn’t something anyone relishes.
“The mayors I’ve spoken with throughout the state, it’s not that we don’t want people here, our economies rely on it. We want people with second homes, we want tourists, we want weekend warriors here. It’s just not the right time.”
Michigan’s infection rate hasn’t peaked, and a second wave could hit if work, travel and other restrictions are relaxed too soon, Carruthers said. He thinks all festival leaders in the city and elsewhere have tough decisions coming — Blissfest directors in Harbor Springs announced on Wednesday that its 2020 festival is off as well.
No Cherry Fest means no enormous crowds — the festival organization states more than 500,000 people attend over eight days.
That drives a lot of business to downtown Traverse City retailers, Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said. She was still trying to absorb the news Wednesday afternoon. The festival’s impact varies from one downtown business to another, but those looking for a shot in the arm after closing all spring won’t get it.
“When you have that many people visit your community, you know it has a positive impact on our economic ecosystem, that it is an important piece to have visitors throughout the Midwest and throughout the U.S. come and visit,” she said.
A 2016 Grand Valley State University study put the festival’s overall impact at more than $25 million, as previously reported.
Derenzy said she’ll meet with Traverse City Tourism and Traverse Connect leaders, among others, to think of other ways to highlight the city’s businesses and reboot the economy when the pandemic’s over.
The start of July is a busy time for Cherry Republic’s six stores statewide, and especially so for its Traverse City and Glen Arbor locations, company Director of Marketing Andrew Moore said.
He and everyone else with the company empathizes with festival directors for having to make the choice to cancel, he said.
“But we applaud them for putting the safety and health of the patrons and the community above all else, because we know that was an incredibly tough decision that has to be made months in advance,” he said.
Moore said he was already anticipating an abnormal summer, given how unpredictable the retail environment has been. Cherry Republic is considered an essential business but its stores are closed for safety’s sake while online orders continue.
So too are Grand Traverse Pie Company’s restaurants, according to its website — pies are still shipping by mail.
Company owner Mike Busley said those restaurants have “all hands on deck” during the festival. He’s not surprised by National Cherry Festival leaders’ decision. It saddens him but he understands health and safety have to come first.
“I support the decision; I’m not shocked at the decision,” he said. “I think others will follow.”
There’s a 20-year-plus relationship between Grand Traverse Pie Company and the festival that goes way beyond selling pie slices, Busley said. The company is a festival and Cherry Queen candidate sponsor, plus does other events like a make-and-bake event where kids make pies and parents learn how to keep their young ones safe from abuse.
Busley said he’s looking into smaller events to promote local cherries during the summer, and hopes local farmers and processors can weather the pandemic.
Festival volunteer Julia Hardy was looking forward to seeing her festival family — all the volunteers, organizers and anyone else involved in putting it together. She’s 18, has been helping out since she was 7 in numerous roles throughout the years.
Hardy was looking forward to the country music concert, and to helping her father, a chef, cater backstage, she said.
“A lot of people don’t always realize how much work it is and how much physical labor goes into putting it together,” she said. “As much as that is a lot of work, it’s also a lot of fun.”
Peter Garthe, a 27-time festival pin sales champion, wrote in an email that only a few festivals have been canceled before, including from 1942-45 because of World War II. He was sad to think he’d miss it this year, and urged people to get tested for COVID-19 to be sure they don’t have it.
“I hope to see you all in 2021 National Cherry Festival from July 3, 2021 to July 10, 2021,” he wrote.
Area cherry farmers started the “Blessing of the Blossoms” in 1910, and the first Cherry Queen was crowned in 1925, as previously reported.
