LANSING — Records show state tracking omitted COVID-19 deaths that occurred in thousands of long-term care facilities.
Small adult foster care homes in Michigan are not subjected to reporting requirements levied on larger facilities — a data loophole that makes an accurate count of deaths from COVID-19 unlikely, a Record-Eagle investigation has found.
State regulators say local health departments tracked deaths at small care facilities. Health departments say the state has the records. And inquiries show the data, which officials say is needed, hasn’t been collected.
“Understanding these numbers, if the state had them, may help fight pandemics in the future,” said Kate Beer, health officer with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. “Instead, it is one of those things that’s flying under the radar.”
Some state Senate Republicans have recently sought to link a controversial executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer related to larger long-term care facilities, to what they say could be a New York state-style cover-up. But data on deaths in larger facilities like nursing homes is self-reported, updated weekly and posted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to a public website where anyone can vet it.
What that trove of statewide health data, collected since the beginning of the pandemic, does not show however, is how many people died in small AFC homes.
Accounting for those deaths, say health officials, could help epidemiologists understand how the virus spreads through smaller facilities which care for the elderly, as well as those with mental illness and developmental disabilities.
“Residents of nursing homes and residents of these smaller facilities are not the same and we so far simply do not know how COVID acts in these homes,” said Taylor Olsabeck, an epidemiologist with Barry-Eaton District Health Department in Charlotte.
Small AFC homes licensed to care for fewer than 13 residents are exempt from reporting positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other data to MDHHS, which requires this information from larger facilities.
MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said the information is being tracked, because owners and managers of small AFC homes are required to report any COVID-19 death to their local or district health department.
A direct inquiry made to each local health department requesting the death reports Sutfin described, shows that in almost every region of the state, the records do not exist.
In April the Record-Eagle filed Freedom of Information Act requests with each of the state’s local or district health departments, asking for COVID-19 death numbers among residents of small AFC homes, between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
Of the 46 health departments queried, 12 didn’t respond, 16 denied the request and said the records didn’t exist, 11 said they didn’t collect the records and suggested asking MDHHS or the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office for the information, five said they had no deaths in any small AFC homes and two provided death numbers.
Representatives with MDHHS and LARA confirmed they do not collect data from those facilities, and referred the Record-Eagle back to local health departments.
Olsabeck was the only local health department respondent of those contacted, who provided facility names along with numbers, in a format similar to what is posted on the state’s dashboard for larger facilities.
“I tend to fulfill requests,” Olsabeck explained, when told she was the only public health worker, among the 46 contacted, who provided this level of information. “I don’t get as much time as I would like to dig into some of these issues but it gave me a reason to do what I’m hired to do.”
Records provided by Olsabeck show Country Acres of Eaton Rapids had four deaths, Colonial Park in Grand Ledge had a hospitalization, Fairview in Grand Ledge had eight deaths, Carlisle in Charlotte had one death and New Haven Foster Care in Eaton County had two deaths.
Gathering that data, however, wasn’t easy.
“It’s not that we don’t have the information, it just isn’t easily accessible,” Olsabeck wrote, in an email to a colleague that was included with record response. “It would take some digging to find the licensed AFCs that are under 13 and try to match their addresses with MDSS.”
MDSS is the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, an online communicable disease reporting system accessible only to those who work in laboratories, public health or are medical providers.
Olsabeck said she knew information collected by her office’s contact tracers had been uploaded to MDSS and she had a novel idea: plug in the address of each small AFC home in Barry and Eaton counties and run a search.
The effort was time-consuming — there are about 50 small family homes, small group homes, and medium group homes licensed in Barry and Eaton counties, LARA records show — but Olsabeck did it anyway.
She said she wanted to know the answer to the same question: How many people were dying of COVID-19 in smaller facilities?
The effort may be admirable, but the way the system is set up, it is not practical. Both Olsabeck and Beer said MDSS was not built to handle the traffic of hundreds of people uploading COVID data, let alone running address searches.
MDHHS staff has worked hard to improve it, they said, but the database still times out, is slow, clunky and needs an IT overhaul.
More problematic, however, is the number of facilities in the category Beer referred to as, “flying under the radar.”
There are 2,330 adult small group homes, 659 adult family homes and 480 medium family homes licensed in Michigan to care for fewer than 13 people.
Not one of these 3,469 facilities are under any obligation to report COVID-19 deaths, cases or suspected cases in residents and staff, or other data like staffing shortages, supplies of personal protection equipment or hospitalizations, to MDHHS, the way larger facilities are.
In November, when MDHHS began requiring larger AFC homes licensed for 13 or more residents, to report their cases, Sutfin said the additional data was needed.
“It’s useful to understand the impact of COVID-19 on LTC facilities, target resources and supports and support planning,” Sutfin said, of the then-new requirements. “The information provided on the MDHHS COVID-19 LTC webpage, can be helpful to families of residents and community members to understand the impact of COVID-19 within a specific LTC facility or region of the state.”
Sutfin was quick to point out, the presence of a COVID-19 case did not necessarily indicate the facility was not following proper infection control procedures — history bears this out, as six months later many highly rated facilities have had positive cases among staff and residents.
Sutfin said the smaller AFC homes were often licensed to care for family members, the state did not require individual families to report cases and so viewed these facilities in a similar light.
“As I told you before, all facilities have an obligation to report COVID-positive residents and/or staff to their local health department,” Sutfin said, “so there are no concerns about underreporting as a result of these facilities not having a requirement to report directly to MDHHS like the larger facilities do.”
They also have to report a COVID case to other residents, legal guardians, so the information is getting to those who need it, Sutfin said.
Beer and Olsabeck both said tracking cases in smaller facilities would be labor intensive, and could overwhelm an already sluggish digital reporting infrastructure.
Yet if there was another way to access the data, outside of doing address searches for each facility, neither was aware of it.
“We’re managing a pandemic, in a pandemic,” said Beer, whose office in Hancock covers five counties in the western Upper Peninsula and who had the same idea Olsabeck did.
“I ran the MDSS query because I was curious about the question and I was relieved to see we had no deaths,” she said. “But it’s impossible to say what the numbers are elsewhere in the state.”