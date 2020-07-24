TRAVERSE CITY — Long lines and snarled traffic kicked off the two-day COVID-19 testing event in Traverse City.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic Friday afternoon as hundreds of motorists lined up along Three Mile Road for the county Health Department’s first day of drive-through testing.
Officials scheduled the event to meet increased demand for testing and area residents answered the call by the hundreds. A second goal was to have faster turnaround times on test results, officials said.
“While we knew that there would likely be a large turnout for this testing event, you never quite know what to expect. There were hundreds of cars lined up hours prior to the opening of the testing,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer.
She said some local testing sites have become backed up as much as a week out on appointments for those who seek a COVID-19 test.
Health official across northern Michigan scheduled testing events this week not just in Traverse City, but also Kalkaska and Grayling.
“Unfortunately, the testing sites in the region have not been able to keep up with the increased need for testing due to the rapid increase of cases since July 1st in our county. In just over 3 weeks time we have tripled our total cases from 45 to 137,” Hirschenberger said.
More confirmed cases means even more demand for tests, she said.
“This also means there are more contacts to active cases, currently 89, which may need testing and more community exposures, resulting in more people wanting to get tested as community transmission is evident,” Hirschenberger said.
Mike Lahey, the county’s emergency preparedness director, said troubles with some local testing sites are not only lack of capacity to test, but longer wait time for results.
From a public health perspective, the benefit that contact tracing and isolating cases provides is greater when results can be determined faster, he said.
The desire for faster test results was proven by the large turnout at Friday’s testing event at Traverse City East Middle School — where results have been promised in three to five days.
The second day of the testing event in Traverse City will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Traverse City East Middle School on Three Mile Road.
In addition to those tested Friday in Traverse City, District Health Department No. 10 tested 133 in Kalkaska on Wednesday and 147 in Grayling on Thursday.
By the numbers
Health officials across northern Lower Michigan on Friday reported just two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the day prior — one in Grand Traverse County and the other in Emmet County.
That brings the regional total to 865 confirmed cases and 49 reported deaths across the 17-county area, according to state and local statistics.
Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said officials are pleased to see a reduction in the number of local cases.
They will evaluate in coming days to “determine if this is related to a true reduction in cases or the challenges many have faced in obtaining a COVID-19 diagnostic test,” she said.
In the meantime, health experts ask area residents to keep up efforts to halt the spread of the contagious pandemic disease.
“We urge everyone to continue taking measures that have shown to reduce transmission – wear a mask, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and stay home when ill,” Klein said.
Officials at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced one new COVID-19 possible public exposure site — volleyball games starting at 7 p.m. July 20 at Petoskey State Park beach courts.
Anyone there for those volleyball games is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms or even seek testing.
Additionally, state health officials on Friday announced nearly 600 new cases across Michigan since the day prior, along with three reported deaths. The totals now are more than 76,500 cases and more than 6,100 deaths, records show.
The United States now stands at more than 4 million cases of COVID-19 with nearly 145,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University experts.
There are now 15.6 million cases confirmed worldwide and more than 635,000 reported deaths, Johns Hopkins reported.
