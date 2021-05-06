TRAVERSE CITY — More than half the people in Grand Traverse County completed both vaccine doses — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That high number makes the county No. 2 in the state for the percentage of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose onboard, behind only neighboring Leelanau County.
Still, when U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visited the Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center on Tuesday the parking lot was empty and a mere trickle of people came in the door seeking inoculation.
That’s a far cry from just four months ago, when a deluge of people crashed websites and overwhelmed phone lines in a clamor for the vaccine.
Vaccine clinics across the region now take walk-in clients and officials are focused on hard-to-reach populations.
Officials also established a homebound hotline for those unable to get out, and seek businesses to partner with to host clinics, said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer at the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Most clinics are giving the J & J and the Pfizer vaccine, with the latter the only vaccine approved for those more than 16 years old.
Hirschenberger said she also hopes the Pfizer vaccine will get approval in the next week or so to be given to 12- to 15-year-olds.
Meanwhile, the health officer said a milestone was reached by the department with 40,000 first and second doses given. That’s more than 52 percent of Grand Traverse County residents.
The number does not include those who received the vaccine through Munson Medical Center, pharmacies and other providers, she said.
“Our region in general is doing quite well compared to the state,” Hirschenberger said.
That high vaccine rate has likely had an effect on the COVID-19 positivity rate in the region, which is hovering at about 10 percent, down from a high of about 18 percent in mid-April, Hirschenberger said.
New cases being reported daily are in the 20s, down from about 50 per day just a few weeks ago, she said.
But people are still dying from the disease. In the last week there were four deaths, including a woman in her 20s, Hirschenberger said.
Against that backdrop, demand for the vaccine has seemingly been on the decline across the region, officials said.
District Health Department No. 10 which covers 10 counties — including several up north — has fewer and fewer people scheduling vaccination appointments, said Kevin Hughes, the district’s health officer.
“We believe we have reached a large number of those individuals who actively sought out vaccination and now we must make the pivot to taking the vaccine to the community to make getting a vaccine more convenient,” he said.
Those efforts include population-specific outreach using a new mobile clinic at area festivals and events, extending clinic hours, offering walk-in inoculation and even allowing people to choose the type of vaccine they want to receive, Hughes said.
The health district intends to launch a community survey this week to gather public feedback about vaccination hesitancy and to get suggestions on where to host vaccine clinics, he said.
State officials this week loosened restrictions for those who are inoculated.
Under a revised pandemic order that takes effect Thursday, state officials eased caps on outdoor event sizes and said vaccinated people are not required to be masked at indoor residential gatherings, even if others are unvaccinated.
“The commitment by Michiganders to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is allowing us to move toward a return to normal,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Heath and Human Service. “The vaccines work. That means once Michiganders are fully vaccinated, they do not have to abide by as many health guidelines because of the protection the vaccine provides from the spread of the virus.”
Michigan’s rules are less stringent than guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said unvaccinated people should wear masks at small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. The state urged people to still follow CDC guidance and be masked whenever they are around unvaccinated people not from their household.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.