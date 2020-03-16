TRAVERSE CITY — As many as 30 city and county governmental entities will soon deliver information on COVID-19 from a situation room at the Governmental Center or the Health Department, said Grand Traverse County Board Chair Rob Hentschel.
“Yesterday we were seeing between 60 and 70 emails per person per day, all saying the same thing” Hentschel said. “So the county is taking the initiative to go to joint messaging.”
Hentschel said county health departments, Munson Medical Center, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse City Area Public Schools, county and city law enforcement and others are in the midst of discussing how best to release information to the public.
A joint organizational center — or JOC — has not been previously employed by the county to address infectious diseases, Hentschel said.
“It is the responsibility of government to prepare for situations like this and respond appropriately,” County Administrator Nate Alger said Friday afternoon. “We’re balancing providing the services people need with managing risk of exposure.”
Alger said public health staff would be tasked with delivering information to the public from a JOC.
Logistical plans were being made Friday to tear down the Traverse City Boat Show.
On Thursday the county’s Parks and Recreation Board voted to go ahead with the event, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decree banning all assemblies which might attract 250 people or more effectively shut the show down.
“While I understand the number permitted inside the arena at once would be limited and managed over three days’ time, the overall expected number of attendees throughout the course of the weekend would exceed 250, causing the space to collectively be visited by over 250,” said Parks Director Kristine Erickson in an email provided the Record-Eagle.
Hentschel said he initially thought the public’s response to news of the virus was an overreaction, but has since tempered that.
“Tuesday morning I would say I felt like people were overreacting and yes, I am more concerned now than I was initially,” Hentschel said. “I understand this is not a killer for most people — for most people it’s a cold — but we have to consider our most medically fragile citizens. For them, we need to educate ourselves and take all the necessary precautions.”
The Board of Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning had not been cancelled as of Friday. Cancellation of the joint meeting between Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties to discuss airport governance was being discussed.
Traverse City’s commissioners meeting Monday was still on as well, with an update on the COVID-19 situation added as an agenda item late Friday. Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she was anticipating such a late addition to the agenda before it was revised.
City Manager Marty Colburn said city meetings are still on for now, but he urged anyone who can watch them at home to do so. He’s been in regular contact with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and numerous other agencies. He’s considering the possibility of having some employees work from home.
“There’s many positions we can’t do that,” he said. “Most of what we do are what you call critical services — police, fire, paramedics, we make water, we clean wastewater. You can’t do that remotely.”
Colburn said he’s been in contact with retirees to fill in if any city staff are sick, but no one is yet. The city’s also ordered extra supplies, and the contractor that cleans the Governmental Center is regularly wiping down doorknobs and other surfaces.
Grand Traverse County IT Director Cliff DuPuy was in the process of setting up VTN connections to allow employees to work from home if it becomes necessary.
Traverse Area District Library’s locations will close indefinitely.
Michele Howard, TADL Executive Director, said all locations will close starting at their regular closing hours Friday. She and other administrators reached the decision that day based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order temporarily barring gatherings larger than 250 people.
“We have 2,000 people a day that come in and out of the library, so in order to keep our patrons safe and stop the spread of coronavirus, we’re closing until further notice.”
Howard said she’s concerned library materials could spread the virus. All checked-out materials are now due April 15, and no late fines will be assessed, Howard said. Patrons can still return them in drop slots but don’t have to — those that are returned will be quarantined for up to nine days.
All library employees will keep working and they’ll be available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Howard said.
Howard said she’ll review the situation on a week-by-week basis.
Peninsula Community Library also closed indefinitely starting Friday, and cancelled all programming through April 15, according to its website.
At the state level, all Secretary of State branch locations are now appointment-only, according to a release.
Michigan’s prisons are now closed to visitors, according to a release from the state Department of Corrections. That extends to outside volunteers, tours and other groups that routinely enter the prisons. Prisoners also will have no more face-to-face college classes, and the MDOC will work to continue correspondence courses for the next three weeks.
