TRAVERSE CITY — While national test scores for 9-year-olds fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic, local educators say their learning loss was not as significant.

Students are also rebounding, they say, with recent assessments showing improvement in elementary-age children.

Keith Smith, superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, said recently-released state M-STEP scores for the district look really good. He attributes that to the teachers, as well as to having the district’s own teachers deliver online instruction.

“We’re always going to believe in using local teachers in front of kids,” Smith said, adding that last year’s scores put the district in the No. 1 spot in Northwest Education Services, formerly the TBAISD, which includes 16 districts.

Michigan’s children are assessed once a year with the M-STEP to determine whether they are mastering state standards. A recent report from the Michigan Department of Education shows that a majority of districts saw an improvement in the spring 2022 test results as compared to 2021 results.

This is the third year in which students are affected by both the pandemic and a widespread teacher shortage, though students are beginning to rebound, the report stated.

On average, about 55 percent of school districts showed increased scores for third- to seventh-graders in English language arts (ELA); in mathematics, on average about 56 percent of school districts saw increased scores for third- to seventh-graders.

In addition, in 2022 the rate of students taking the M-STEP was about 95 percent, a big jump from last year’s 71 percent, when the test was optional and depended on whether parents felt it was safe for their children to come into school to take the test, the report stated.

Smith said it’s difficult to measure a student’s improvement with just one test and one measure. He told teachers earlier this year that he wasn’t going to bother them with this year’s scores.

“But then they did so well,” Smith said. “We rebounded well.”

That’s where Northwest Evaluation Association testing comes in. The test is taken online three times during the school year by children from kindergarten through eighth grade who are assessed in reading, language usage, science and math.

The assessments reveal a child’s measure of academic progress (MAP) and are a tool to monitor how they are doing, as well as for teachers to adjust their instruction to meet the needs of a student or even the entire class.

Scores fell for children in Traverse City Area Public Schools during the pandemic, but not as much as in other parts of the state and nation, said John VanWagoner, district superintendent.

“For the most part we had a lot of face-to-face learning during the pandemic, where other schools downstate and across the country did not,” VanWagoner said. “Are they where we want them to be? No, but we did not see the learning loss that others saw.”

Nationally, math and reading scores for 9-year-olds fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic, according to a new federal study.

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Education Department.

The declines hit all regions of the country and affected students of most races. But students of color saw some of the steepest decreases, widening the racial achievement gap.

Children may need help in relearning or mastering a skill and teachers are focusing on the basics to give kids that strong foundation.

“It is what it is and we’re going to move on,” Smith said. “In our area there’s lots to be positive about.”