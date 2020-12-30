TRAVERSE CITY — Local football teams aren’t seeing large-scale defections like the one that led to Oscoda forfeiting its regional championship game against Traverse City St. Francis.
The six area football teams remaining in the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs saw only a handful of players not come back from extended layoffs caused by pauses in sports from COVID-19 measures. Teams haven’t played since Nov. 13-14, and practiced sparingly in person in between.
With the forfeit win, the Gladiators (8-2) won’t have played for two months when they take on the winner of Cass City (9-0) and Ithaca (9-0) Jan. 16.
Oscoda announced the forfeit Monday, sending out an email detailing how the team only had 13 players remaining after many didn’t return from the break. The Owls (9-0) started the season with 30 players and had 19 healthy in their last win.
Oscoda became the second football team out of the final 72 to opt out, following Stevensville Lakeshore. The Lancers (7-2) were set to play undefeated DeWitt for a Division 3 regional title, but had already lost to the Panthers 43-6 back in October.
“You hate to see that,” Grayling head coach Erin Tunney said. “As a player, I know you want to play. But football also isn’t the top sport with everyone.”
Lakeshore opted out Dec. 21 after 12 of 22 starters wouldn’t commit to playing. That was prior to football being pushed back another week, but the Lancers held steadfast to the decision.
“There are some schools that are serious about not doing this,” Johannesburg-Lewiston head coach and athletic director Joe Smokevitch said, adding that teams have about the same amount of time to prepare for these games as they do for the first scrimmages in August.
Teams can’t do any indoor training or contact practices until after they’ve successfully completed their first round of antigen testing as part of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pilot program to resume high school sports. MDHHS provides free test kits for all players and coaches from the 72 — now 70 — teams remaining in the 10 classes of the football playoffs.
As a result, many teams practiced in frigid, snowy conditions Monday and Tuesday, while some didn’t hold practice at all Monday.
Joburg players ran sprints in whiteout conditions, ending the runs by diving onto pads and competing to see who could slide the farthest.
Smokevitch said every player reported to Monday’s practice.
Suttons Bay became the first area team to complete tests, with athletic director Doug Periard driving to East Lansing to pick up the kits from the MHSAA offices Monday. The Norsemen took the tests at the end of Monday’s practice, with 100 percent negative results. Starting quarterback Nate Devol’s mother is a nurse and helped administer the tests.
“Doug allowed us to sleep better tonight,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said Monday.
The Norse have two players who haven’t shown up, but neither were starters.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Opie said. “You’ve got health implications one way, and you feel like you’re robbing the kids if you don’t.”
TC St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said TCSF’s roster has been steady at 30 or more players for team activities recently (out of a playoff roster of 36), with a few players here or there missing from practice because of family obligations or driver’s education classes.
“I’ve had parents with hesitation about the testing,” Tunney said, “but our guys are willing and able to attack everything.”
The Vikings expected to do their first round of testing before Wednesday’s practice.
Tunney said he worried a little about a similar episode to Oscoda’s when the Vikings returned to practice Dec. 21, but that didn’t happen. Grayling had a few players who couldn’t make it to Monday’s session, because the team originally planned on resuming activities Wednesday after testing.
Traverse City Central head coach Eric Schugars said the Trojans had everyone in practice last week, and everyone accounted for this week, with a handful of players at family obligations. Central didn’t hold practice Monday, waiting to complete its first round of testing Tuesday.
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said 40 of 41 players committed to finishing the season.
“I was surprised how little we regressed,” Mallory said. “It’s been pretty clear our kids are hungry. I also wasn’t confident the state would go through with everything.”