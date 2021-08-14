TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 160 local doctors are calling on northern Michigan’s largest school district to change course and require all people to wear masks while indoors and on campus to start the coming school year.
On Tuesday, a group of 17 pediatricians sent a letter to Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner and the district’s seven board of education trustees voicing strong support of a universal masking policy, citing the practice as the second-best defense against COVID-19 next to vaccination. TCAPS trustees, during the Monday board meeting, supported VanWagoner’s recommendation that the district strongly recommend masks but not require students, staff or visitors wear them while inside.
On Friday, a group of 140 physicians signed onto a letter penned by Dr. Chris Ledtke, the infectious disease section chief at Munson Medical Center, in which they expressed their “great disappointment” with the TCAPS non-decision decision and urged a move toward universal masking. Ledtke called the “sharp turn” away from masking was “unconscionable.”
“Taking away the protection of masks paves the way for this virus to spread unchecked throughout our schools and could result in devastating consequences,” Ledtke wrote.
The letters hit TCAPS’ doorstep just before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its guidelines on Friday recommending that all school districts require universal masking for all students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously called for universal masking in areas experiencing either a substantial or high rate of community transmission. Grand Traverse County is currently categorized as having a substantial risk of transmission.
Ledtke said Friday that TCAPS should not be “letting our guard down and removing these protective measures.”
Starting the year requiring masks makes more sense because of a likely surge in cases, he said.
“Let’s see how the local numbers look after a few weeks or a month,” Ledtke said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Now does not seem like the right time to cut this back.”
Both the pediatricians’ and physicians’ letters pointed to the importance of in-person education for the well-being of the students’ physical and mental health. District officials across northern Michigan consistently said last school year that any contraction or transmission of COVID-19 among the student body and staff did not occur within school walls because of the mitigation measures — such as masking — that were in place while children were in class.
Ledtke said masking only makes sense if everyone is doing it, not just some who choose to.
“Kids are pretty adaptable. They did OK with the masking. It just became the norm,” Ledtke said. “I’m seriously concerned with there being major interruptions to in-school learning this coming year. You’re going to have have some completely unprotected children without a vaccination and without a mask.”
Starting the year with masks also allows for continued protection as scientists work toward a vaccination against COVID-19 that would be approved for those as young as 6 months old, Ledtke said.
“If we’re wrong and there isn’t big transmission and COVID doesn’t spread through the schools, then the only thing that we’re out is a little bit of inconvenience,” Ledtke said. “But if we’re right and it is going to spread, then there are major consequences. I would rather err on the side of overly cautious.”
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said the choice between mandating and recommending masks is a complex decision with complex ramifications.
“The specialists of infectious diseases are there to control an infectious disease. They’re not necessarily experts in mental health or economic devastation,” he said. “There’s more than one opinion that should at least be considered.”
Stefanie Tschirhart-Baldwin and Rachel Sheppard both have children in TCAPS. Both were encouraged by the doctors’ efforts to nudge district leadership toward what they believe is a safer and more responsible course of action to begin the 2021-22 school year.
“Our school board needs to be listening to experts,” said Tschirhart-Baldwin, the mother of three. “There’s not going to be anyone that tells the school board to do it. All the school board is going to get are these recommendations, and all of the recommendations have been for universal masking.”
Sheppard said board members have continually said they have no data on which to base a decision and that they are not qualified to make medical decisions. That was a sentiment Newman-Bale shared Friday.
“A volunteer school board made up of non-medical professionals should not be making public health policy, but here we find ourselves,” Newman-Bale said. “We’re not in a situation here — being four weeks out from the start of school — that we shouldn’t take a couple of days or a week to go through due process.”
Sheppard said she hopes the letters, as well as the direction from the MDHHS, CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which also called for universal masking, will provide the necessary guidance. Sheppard said the masking debate — for some — is less about the children than it is about the politicization of the issue.
“I have not come across a single student that had a fit about wearing a mask,” she said. “But I’ve come across a lot of adults that are pretty vocal about it.”
Sheppard said she was shocked to see that not a single TCAPS trustee or executive team member, including VanWagoner, wore a mask at the Aug. 9 meeting after the CDC recommendation for substantial-risk areas.
Newman-Bale said masks are a “critical part of fighting the virus,” but he wants to avoid having to make several changes to the masking policy as the school year goes on.
“I don’t want to throw out policies and change them continuously. It should be sustainable, but I’m confident this will be reviewed more than once in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Newman-Bale is also waiting on word from the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
“We can’t finish any significant or comprehensive planning when we don’t have any feedback from the county health department on what polices and procedures will be in place,” Newman-Bale said. “I don’t believe they’re going to make a mandate on masks, but I’d like to know that for sure.”
VanWagoner did not return requests for comment.