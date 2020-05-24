TRAVERSE CITY — Buddy Collins said he’s grateful not to be serving customers this holiday weekend.
“I don’t really think we should have rolled out the red carpet just yet,” he said. “Yeah, our numbers are low but another three weeks wouldn’t have killed anybody.”
Collins is a local bartender who, like many others in tourism-dependent Michigan communities, has been laid off since the pandemic began. Now he’s watching some past coworkers return to serving customers — a close-contact activity — many of whom traveled to the Grand Traverse region from downstate COVID-19 hot spots.
“I’m going out, but I’m staying away from where people are,” he said.
Weeks ago Collins was packed and ready to move to Detroit, eager to take a new bartender job. That plan went kaput when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered restaurants to limit offerings to take-out service. Collins’ new bosses decided not to launch their new steakhouse and instead wait for the pandemic to pass.
Since then, the out-of-work bartender went seven weeks without unemployment insurance but eventually did get it. “I’m one of the fortunate ones,” he said.
But now his roommate has been called back to her waitress job in a downtown Traverse City restaurant and “she’s scared,” Collins said.
Having worked at six or seven bars and restaurants across Traverse City, Collins said he knows a lot of other service industry workers. Opinions about reopening vary widely.
“It feels like a 50-50 thing. Half are excited to go back to work. The other half are a little scared,” Collins said.
There’s plenty to be scared about, he said: the unforeseen nature of the circumstances during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plus whether workers can even make enough money with dining rooms and patios at half-capacity. Then there’s the risk of catching the disease while on the clock, he said.
Collins said he’s glad many restaurant and bar operators decided not to open for dine-in service after talking with their staff members.
“It proves that they care about their customers and staff over the almighty dollar and that’s important,” he said.
But it’s not that tourism-dependent businesses haven’t understandably suffered financially, with owners feeling the need to save themselves. Collins said he gets that sentiment, as well.
“This is the big economic weekend for the start of summer, and that’s important, too,” he said. “But people are dying.
“I’m so grateful I can’t be called back.”
Holly Hack, a local real estate broker and business owner, said she’s trying not to judge restaurant and bar owners and operators who have reopened. She said the old adage about everybody fighting a battle unknown to others rings especially true during this pandemic.
“I watch these business owners struggling. It’s easier if you’re not in that line of fire,” she said.
Plus most business owners have been in at least some part planning how to safely reopen since the governor closed down the economy weeks ago, Hack said.
“To judge a business and say thanks to the ones who haven’t opened, you know, they have been planning for a reopening all this time,” she said. “Why can’t we give each other a little grace?”
Back in business
So how was the first day back open on Friday?
Wonderful, scary, surreal.
Reopening Day was a little bit of everything for Tammy Simerson, owner of The Red Dresser Marketplace.
The vintage store on South Airport Road was able to reopen its doors for the first time in months. Hours are from noon to 4 p.m., trimmed by an hour and half on the front end and two hours at the end.
“It feels great to be able to be open again, but it’s also very scary,” Simerson said. “We’re taking a ton of precautions. We have X’s in front of the counters (for social distancing); just trying to be super careful.
“We also want to make sure our customers feel comfortable.”
Simerson said it felt surreal to be back in business after two months. She said it may be a while before anxiety dissipates on either side of the counter. That, and a chance to sanitize are behind the decision to trim the hours at The Red Dresser and a reason why it will close Sunday and Memorial Day.
“They normally would be big days for us, but I’m more concerned with keeping my local customers safe,” Simerson said. “That’s more important to me.”
Pam Marsh co-owns Red Ginger in Traverse City and said the governor’s order to reopen northern Michigan businesses caught her and restaurant staff by surprise. They’re open for take-out and customers have responded well to the offering.
But Marsh said the restaurant isn’t prepared to serve an in-house crowd Memorial Day weekend. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for a lot of training, she needs to bring back employees and getting the products she needs is no sure thing, to name a few complicating considerations.
“There’s a lot of things going into this that made us decide we’re not just going to throw it together and open because the governor opened our area,” she said.
Red Ginger fans have supported the call to keep dine-in eating closed, but maintain carry-out orders. They seem to appreciate the efforts to reopen to sit-down dining the right way, and she hopes the restaurant can do so in early June but the plans are developing.
Each restaurant has its own processes, and Marsh is confident owners have taken safety and other guidelines into consideration, she said.
Some have spent two months to plan how to reopen, so she believes there are plenty that are ready even with the short notice.
“I think everybody’s going to have a good weekend, and it’s important that we do this properly and safely and I think we’ve got a great group of business owners in this town that all have the same goal in mind this weekend,” she said.
Nearby in Kalkaska County, Dan Bloomquist owns the Trout Town Tavern & Eatery, plus another Kalkaska restaurant now under renovation. He said Trout Town is now open for dine-in customers, though carry-out orders continue at a steady clip.
All his workers are wearing masks and the eatery suggests customers also wear masks “until they get to their table,” Bloomquist said.
Sanitizing stations are set up for customers and only one person in the restrooms at a time is the new policy, he said.
“We are trying to do the best we can to do our part. You can’t think selfishly because the whole world is going through this.”
Not all of Trout Town’s workers are ready to come back to work, either, and Bloomquist said he’s not going to force them.
“It’s hard to know what’s safe and what’s not safe when a lot of state officials don’t know either,” said Lindsay Evans, manager of the Lighthouse Café in Frankfort.
The restaurant has been closed for four weeks, but opened Friday for take-out, though Evans said the patio will also be open.
The indoor dining area is so small that maintaining 50 percent capacity and social distancing would take away a lot of seating.
“We’re lucky that we’re in a less populated area, but it’s a little nerve-wracking thinking about all the people coming here from other areas,” Evans said.
But the family-owned restaurant has a mortgage and property taxes that need to be paid, she said.
“We wanted to open back up and get a little bit back to normal,” Evans said.
Seasonal outlook
The summer tourism season may well be severely stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It could be bleak, or the region could squeak through OK with the support of loyal visitors and the determination of local residents to support their neighbors’ businesses. Nobody yet knows.
Bloomquist said he’s unsure how this season will turn out. It’s bound to get financially precarious later in the year if the summer is muted by the pandemic, he said.
“It’s going to be tough through the winter months because we count on being busy during the summer,” Bloomquist said.
Marsh also wasn’t sure what the summer tourism season will look like, she said.
“It just depends on what the guidelines are and how long those are extended, so there’s not a lot of prediction,” she said.
Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism, said he believes business for the 2020 summer season could be half of what’s typical, and he’s trying to keep his expectations tempered.
He and others will learn more depending on what coming weeks bring, but that’s based on past pandemics and what’s happening in other markets around the globe as they reopen.
“So a lot of information is going into this analysis but it’s really hard to know until you can actually experience it,” he said.
Just how well businesses do depends on consumer confidence, Tkach said. Their belief that it’s safe — or not — to move around without having a COVID-19 vaccine available will be key.
Tom Kern, executive director for the Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, said his crystal ball is murky.
“I believe we’re going to have a summer season and some summer traffic. It will depend on how safe people feel,” he said.
There is good reason for confidence in this area, said Dr. Karen DenBesten, infection prevention medical director at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.
“We didn’t just flatten the curve, we crushed it,” she said.
The doctor said low case counts in the northern reaches of the state doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still lurking in the community. Residents and visitors alike must follow guidelines and be careful and even still, the region may experience a second wave.
“How bad it will be and how many deaths will result” will depend on people’s actions, DenBesten said.
Whitmer outright said last week that the rest of the state will be watching how well the partial reopening goes here. She said restrictions could be relaxed further, or the economy could be clamped closed again.
That message isn’t lost on locals.
“We have to get this right. The rest of the state is depending on us,” Kern said. “If there’s any part of the state that can do this right, it’s us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.