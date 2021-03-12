TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is expecting a check for about $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars, while Traverse City will get about $1.55 million.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed Thursday by President Joe Biden.
Of that, $130 billion is going to local governments, with half of that going to counties and half to cities and townships, with allocations based on population.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he likes that funding is not divvied up by the state and that it goes to directly to those who are most affected by the pandemic.
“The state does not determine who gets what amount,” Alger said.
Governments can use the money to give assistance to residents and small business owners, or entire impacted sectors like tourism and hospitality, according to a summary from Holland & Knight Public Policy & Regulation Group.
It can also be used for needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Alger said he and other county officials across the state are waiting on federal guidelines that will give specifics of how the money can be spent.
The county is just closing the financial books for 2020 and said the county did not fare as badly as expected. The court system lost about $300,000 because of the inability to hold court and assess fines, he said. And state revenue sharing, which comes from the state sales tax, was actually a little more than what the county received in 2019, he said.
“I have to believe that the previous CARES Act funding helped us to offset that impact,” Alger said. “But we don’t have a full appreciation of what the impact is going to be on us long term.”
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020 and the $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed in December.
Spending on providing services is limited to what governments lost in revenues because of the pandemic, and cannot be put in pension funds. Local governments that spend the money will have to give periodic reports detailing how they did.
There’s also $31 billion for federally recognized tribal governments and programs for Native Americans, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Within that is $20 billion for tribal governments for infrastructure needs and pandemic response, with one extra eligible cost in the latter — bonuses for essential workers.
Indian Health Service will get just shy of $6.1 billion and $750 million will go toward tribal housing.
Chairman David Arroyo does not yet know how much of that money will come to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
“It should be a fair amount for each tribe, so we’re looking forward to that assistance,” Arroyo said.
Prior to the pandemic, the band was not receiving its full federal funding allocation, he said. Coupled with the threat of gaming losses things are uncertain, so Arroyo is hoping things will improve with the Rescue Plan and in the future.
“We’re hoping the economy returns,” Arroyo said. “It’s just hard to say if our casinos will get back on track. If that third wave is going to spike we’re not sure how that will play out for us.”
The money for health care is welcome, he said, especially since Indigenous people have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Arroyo worries about things such as dental procedures that have been delayed.
“That’s just an example,” he said. “Are there other aspects of health that people weren’t dealing with because they didn’t want to go out?”
The far-reaching bill includes money for airports, mainly $6.4 billion for those that have 10,000 or more passenger boardings per year — Cherry Capital Airport being one. The money is to recoup what airports spent on staffing and supplies to sanitize, and for debt service payments.
Airport director Kevin Klein said he does not yet know how much money the airport will get, that it could be anywhere from $1 million to $7 million, depending on what formula is used.
The money will be used for everything from operations to payroll to keeping the lights on, he said. Part of it will also be used to pay off bonds that were taken out to build the new terminal in 2004, with the remainder used for COVID-related projects such as improvements to the heating and ventilation system.
“We’ll be debt-free by the end of this year,” Klein said.