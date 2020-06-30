TRAVERSE CITY — The message to school districts was clear: Get to work on plans to bring students back to school in the fall.
No concrete announcement on the resumption of in-person instruction came out of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's press conference Tuesday, but she did direct all school districts to develop three separate plans to start school come August or September.
Whitmer's MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap outlines safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts must create a plan for phase 3 that is fully remote learning, a phase 4 plan with "a very strict and required set of protocols," and a phase 5 plan with "relaxed protocols and additional flexibility."
Whitmer said it is "critical to acknowledge that the coronavirus is still very much alive in Michigan" and to "stay vigilant" to help increase the odds that in-person instruction returns this coming school year.
"Nothing is more important than (keeping) students and staff safe," Whitmer said.
The Roadmap includes guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, good hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, spacing in classrooms, screening for symptoms, and running athletic programs along with other guidelines. Requirements will not always be easy to implement, Whitmer said, adding that the requirements are "absolutely necessary" to keep schools open.
In phases 1-3, all learning will be remote and done online.
In phase 4, face-to-face learning can resume, but masks will be required for both staff and students on buses, in hallways and common areas and in classrooms. Masks can only be removed while eating. Phase 4 also requires 6-foot social distancing of desks, which means class sizes will be determined by how much room is available to meet that requirement.
Phase 4 likely will include a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
Phase 5 strongly recommends the same safety protocols as phase 4, but they are not specifically required.
The plan also includes $256 million in new funding to help schools implement safety measures and buy PPE, disinfect supplies, hire additional staff, focus on providing health and wellness services to students, and to purchase technology to help students learn from home.
Joneigh Khaldun, of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said they will "remain nimble to protect students, educators and their families."
Educators are taking time to digest the governor's directives as they prepare to nail down plans during the next two months.
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek met virtually with superintendents throughout the area after Whitmer's announcement to discuss how they will proceed with crafting the trio of instructional designs. He said they were "eager" to get as much information as they could so that they could relay that to staff, students and families.
Ceglarek called the language in Whitmer's plan "pretty strong" when it comes to requirements and recommendations. He said a good amount of thought has already gone into building plans and outlines on a return to school. Those will now be combined with Whitmer's Roadmap.
"We've been planning and working on what a successful reopening in the fall would look like since May 21, recognizing that it will be predicated on community spread and what phase the region is in," he said.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said the continued unknowns of what school will look like in the fall are "unsettling."
"Preparedness needs to look like an outline for full in-person, something hybrid or full distance learning," she said. "It's hard to get to the root of how people are feeling when we're just not sure of the whole thing. We don't know and we have to prepare for so many different variables."
Incoming Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said the announcement Tuesday was "one step forward in a long process" of getting back to school in September. TCAPS staff will go over the "fine details," VanWagoner said, and continue to head in the right direction.
"We're going to take our time and really study this," VanWagoner said. "We're going to work closely with the ISD partners we have and come up with the very best plan we can to hopefully bring our kids back to face-to-face, but definitely to have alternative plans if they're needed."
