BEULAH — Harriet “Hat” Oliver feels OK these days, though 30 minutes of talking leaves her sounding breathless.
“I still feel weak and my eyes don’t work right, but I think that may be from keeping them closed for so many days,” she said.
Oliver, 84, of rural Benzie County is a recovered COVID-19 patient released last week from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She spent nine days hospitalized and said she only began to feel better after receiving an infusion of plasma with the virus’ antibodies.
“I guess I was one of the worst ones up there so they offered me the plasma,” Oliver said.
The day after her infusion, she said her improvement began.
“By the third day it was like turning a light on. I was sitting up and eating,” Oliver said.
Doctors at both Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Grayling Hospital are treating seriously ill coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma, which means it comes from donors who already recovered from COVID-19. The treatments are part of a nationwide medical research trial in partnership with the Mayo Clinic.
“I think this plasma is going to be absolutely great. I’m volunteering my plasma for others and I sure hope it works because it worked for me,” Oliver said.
Patients enrolled in the trial receive a plasma injection with the virus’ antibodies and are then monitored for four hours for any immediate reactions or negative side-effects.
After seven days, the patient’s daily conditions are reported to Mayo for data analysis.
Dr. William Kanner, pathologist and blood bank director for Munson’s Traverse City hospital, said four local patients have so far been infused with convalescent plasma. That includes Oliver, he said.
The nationwide research project depends on recovered coronavirus patients making donations to the effort.
At least two local residents have signed up to donate their plasma to the treatment trial since last week, Kanner said.
However, no additional Munson patients currently require this plasma infusion, but the doctor said that doesn’t mean there won’t be more in time.
“I’m hoping we don’t get a second wave, but we may. That’s why we want to be ready — should there be a second wave,” Kanner said.
Nationwide, nearly 2,200 hospitals are participating in the study and more than 7,200 patients have already been infused with antibody-laden plasma.
Potential donors must be symptom-free for 28 days — without fever or cough — and have tested negative for COVID-19 after having previously tested positive or been considered a presumed positive by health officials. Plasma donations can be made weekly after 14 to 27 days following the negative test, according to Mayo officials.
Oliver said her ordeal with the sickness was terrifying, much of which she honestly doesn’t remember. She was simply that ill.
“I was so sick and didn’t even know it,” Oliver said.
First she was diagnosed with pneumonia in March at Munson’s Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. She received an inhaler and a steroid prescription, then was told she was no longer contagious and sent home to recover.
But she did not recover.
A friend drove her back to the hospital days later when medical officials then tested her for COVID-19, Oliver said.
“I had been coughing and just couldn’t catch my breath,” she said.
Two days later her test came back positive for the new disease. She stayed home to remain isolated from others, but her condition diminished; Oliver said she’s not exactly sure in how many ways and how quickly.
Memories of that time are an utter blur, she said.
“I can’t honestly tell you. I was that sick. I slept a lot. I was not eating,” Oliver said.
She remembers calling a friend when she realized she was in real trouble. She couldn’t breathe and was scared.
“I said ‘I need help’ and that was the last I said,” Oliver said. “They took me to Traverse and that was the last thing I remember.”
She never required a ventilator to assist her breathing while hospitalized, but said she was receiving oxygen much of her time there.
“I would have thought I was pretty bad if I had that, but they thought I was pretty bad anyway,” Oliver said.
Now she’s been home for more than a week and is slowly feeling better each day. She has been sitting in the sunshine on her porch with her dog, building up to a walk in her yard by Thursday afternoon.
Oliver said she is trying to gain back at least some of the 17 pounds she lost during her illness. She weighed 88 pounds when discharged from the hospital and has gained back 2 pounds in her first week home.
“All I do is eat. I keep stuff next to me to eat all the time. And I sleep a lot,” Oliver said.
Visitors come by to see her through her glass door, waving and sharing greetings. Her daughter ordered groceries and Benzie Bus delivered them to her door, she said.
Each morning and night Oliver said she checks her blood pressure and pulse, as well as records her weight. She’s determined to take care of herself and be well again.
Oliver said she also intends to be careful in the future as the pandemic continues.
“Sure I’m over it now, but they cannot tell me that I’m immune. I don’t think I’d make it another time. You just don’t breathe.”
